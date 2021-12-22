Breaking News

Wales imposes rule of six on hospitality and slashes size of large events

22 December 2021, 12:23 | Updated: 22 December 2021, 13:29

Wales has announced new restrictions
Wales has announced new restrictions. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Wales has imposed the "rule of six" on gatherings in hospitality venues, cinemas and theatres to fight the spread of Omicron.

Licensed premises will have to "take additional measures" to keep customers and staff safe as Covid spreads.

And face coverings will be needed in hospitality venues at all times except when seated.

The maximum number of people gathering at indoor events will be limited to 30, with 50 allowed outdoors.

Team sports will be permitted to keep 50 spectators.

Read more: Welsh workers could be fined £60 for going to the office but can still go to the pub

New measures will be introduced from 6am on Boxing Day, and constitute a "revised version" of the country's previous "alert level two", the Welsh Government said.

Nightclubs will need to shut from Boxing Day, too.

Wales's First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "We are facing a very serious situation in Wales. A wave of infections caused by the new, fast-moving and very-infectious omicron variant is headed our way.

"This new form of coronavirus could infect large numbers of people in Wales, disrupting daily lives and businesses and could cause an increase in the number of people who need hospital care in the coming weeks.

"We will do everything we can to protect people's health and livelihoods in Wales – this means taking early action to try and control its spread."

Welsh rules had been put under scrutiny after it emerged people would still be allowed to go to the pub - but could face a fine if they tried to go to the office when they can work from home.

A £120m support package will be made available for nightclubs, retailers, hospitality businesses and leisure and tourism businesses, with more details on economic support to be announced tomorrow.

Wales has announced a general requirement for people to keep two metres apart – but the devolved government said it would not make new rules about mixing in private homes, gardens, holiday accommodation or outdoors.

However, it will be an offence to hold gatherings that break the maximum limit of attendees in homes and gardens.

The First Minister added: "The most important thing we can all do to protect ourselves against Omicron is to be fully vaccinated – that means also having the booster. If you are eligible for a booster then please make getting it a priority in the coming weeks."

