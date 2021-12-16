Breaking News

Wales to reimpose Covid restrictions in response to Omicron

16 December 2021, 22:04 | Updated: 16 December 2021, 22:48

Mark Drakeford said 'we need stronger measures to protect us after Christmas'.
Mark Drakeford said 'we need stronger measures to protect us after Christmas'. Picture: Getty

By James Morris

Wales is reimposing Covid restrictions in response to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

They will include the closure of nightclubs and re-introduction of two-metre social distancing requirements in shops and offices.

The restrictions will be imposed from 27 December, with first minister Mark Drakeford saying the Delta variant will continue to be dominant in the country up to Christmas – but that "we need stronger measures to protect us afterwards, as we prepare for a large wave of Omicron infections".

On Thursday, another UK record number of Covid infections in a single day – 88,376 – was recorded.

Mr Drakeford said: "Omicron poses a new threat to our health and safety. It is the most serious development in the pandemic to date.

“It is one we must take seriously. We will continue to put in place proportionate measures to protect people’s lives and livelihoods."

On Wednesday, England's chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty issued a plea for people to cut back on social events and 'prioritise' who they spend time with ahead of Christmas due to the threat from Omicron.

Read more: 'He'd be here if he'd had his jabs': Stepson of 'first UK Omicron victim' speaks to LBC

Read more: 'We can't survive anymore': Businesses tell LBC of disaster as Sunak goes to California

And the Welsh government, also setting out guidance for the run-up to the festive period, echoed Prof Whitty: "Reducing our contact with others, especially if we are seeing older people or more vulnerable people over Christmas, will help to protect them from the virus."

Mr Drakeford added people should avoid larger gatherings until the threat posed by Omicron has "passed over".

He said: "This year a smaller Christmas is a safer Christmas. The fewer people we see, the less chance we have of catching or passing on the virus."

It comes after Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland's first minister, said earlier on Thursday that restrictions "may now be unavoidable".

Boris Johnson, however, has refused to encourage people against attending gatherings. He said: "If you want to go to an event or a party... the sensible thing to do is to get a test and to make sure that you're being cautious.

"But we're not saying that we want to cancel stuff, we're not locking stuff down, and the fastest route back to normality is to get [a booster jab]."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Trace Gas Orbiter has detected huge amounts of water on Mars.

'Significant amounts' of water detected below Mars' surface in 'amazing first step'

Boris and Carrie Johnson have revealed the name of their new born daughter

Boris and Carrie reveal name of new born daughter and the meaning behind it

Sturgeon has demanded the furlough scheme return

Sturgeon tells PM: Bring back furlough urgently to rescue businesses

Police said two people will be contacted over alleged Covid breaches

Police to 'make contact' with two people over alleged Covid breaches after Tory Xmas party

Rishi Sunak was criticised for taking a trip to California during the Omicron crisis

'We can't survive anymore': Businesses tell LBC of disaster as Sunak goes to California

TfL have revealed changes to London's congestion charge

TfL announce major changes to London’s Congestion Charge

Boris Johnson is said to have briefly joined staff in the No10 garden

Boris Johnson visited staff enjoying a No10 lockdown 'party', new report claims

The Attorney General could order a review of the sentence handed to the mother of Star Hobson

Star Hobson: Attorney General asked to review Mum's eight year prison sentence

Selamaj is charged with Sabina Nessa's murder, which he denies

Sabina Nessa: Garage worker admits killing primary teacher but denies murder

Two schools run by the Bohunt Education Trust served up "unacceptable" Christmas lunches to children

School slammed for £3.50 Xmas dinner that looks like 'something from Oliver Twist'

Prof Whitty said Omicron's peak could be sharp but short

Omicron's R number 'could be high as five' - but peak could be short, Chris Whitty says

The Bank of England has raised interest rates to 0.25%

Bank of England raises interest rates after inflation hit highest level since 2011

The Queen has cancelled her traditional pre-Christmas family lunch for a second year running

The Queen cancels traditional pre-Christmas family lunch as a precaution

Exclusive
A caller told LBC his stepdad died of Omicron after turning down his jabs

'He'd be here if he'd had his jabs': Stepson of 'first UK Omicron victim' speaks to LBC

British tourists are going to be banned from France from Saturday

British tourists banned from visiting France as Omicron cases rise

Tragic Star Hobson's babysitter spoke to LBC this morning revealing she will be 'scarred for life'

'Scarred for life' by abuse of Star Hobson, says babysitter of tragic murdered toddler

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virus Outbreak Pennsylvania

US health advisers recommend Pfizer and Moderna over J&J vaccine
Music Festival Deaths

10 victims of Astroworld music festival crush were asphyxiated, officials say
Ghislaine Maxwell Trial

Former Epstein employee tells jury she saw no misbehaviour by Ghislaine Maxwell
Haiti US Hostages

US missionaries freed after two-month hostage ordeal in Haiti
Biden Midwest Tornadoes

Senators back law barring imports from Chinese region linked to forced labour
US President Joe Biden

US imposes sanctions against China over abuse of Uighurs

Belgium EU Summit

EU leaders stress importance of boosters and coordinated travel rules
Belgium EU Summit

EU hopes to avoid Ukraine war with talks and threat of sanctions
Russia Putin

Russia hands draft security pacts to US as it seeks talks over Ukraine
Ghislaine Maxwell

Defence to make case that Ghislaine Maxwell is taking fall for Epstein’s crimes

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and who has to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Christmas on fire: Tree seller says he'll likely 'burn' stock due to fall in shoppers

Christmas on fire: Tree seller says he'll likely 'burn' stock due to fall in shoppers
Watch in full: Kathleen Stock speaks to LBC

Watch in full: Kathleen Stock speaks to LBC

Skiing hotelier: France's tourist ban may cause my business to fold

Desperate hotelier: France's tourist ban may cause us to fold
Tom Swarbrick hears from 'desperate' publican

'I can't see a way back for me': Tom Swarbrick hears from desperate publican
'You are engendering fear, aren't you?': Nick Ferrari grills Grant Shapps

'You are engendering fear, aren't you?': Nick Ferrari grills Grant Shapps
Tory councillor: Backbench rebellion 'beginning of the end' for PM

Tory councillor: Backbench rebellion 'beginning of the end' for PM
Call on Nazi comparisons to Covid measures that left James O'Brien reeling

The call on Nazi comparisons to Covid measures that left James O'Brien reeling
Former Labour voter 'very impressed' by Sir Keir Starmer after address to nation

Former Labour voter 'very impressed' by Sir Keir Starmer after address to nation
The Prime Minister looks certain to be hit by the biggest Tory rebellion in a House of Commons vote since he became Conservative leader

Analysis: Tory rebellion over Covid restrictions is political gold-dust for Labour
Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police