Wales to reimpose Covid restrictions in response to Omicron

Mark Drakeford said 'we need stronger measures to protect us after Christmas'. Picture: Getty

By James Morris

Wales is reimposing Covid restrictions in response to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

They will include the closure of nightclubs and re-introduction of two-metre social distancing requirements in shops and offices.

The restrictions will be imposed from 27 December, with first minister Mark Drakeford saying the Delta variant will continue to be dominant in the country up to Christmas – but that "we need stronger measures to protect us afterwards, as we prepare for a large wave of Omicron infections".

On Thursday, another UK record number of Covid infections in a single day – 88,376 – was recorded.

Mr Drakeford said: "Omicron poses a new threat to our health and safety. It is the most serious development in the pandemic to date.

“It is one we must take seriously. We will continue to put in place proportionate measures to protect people’s lives and livelihoods."

On Wednesday, England's chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty issued a plea for people to cut back on social events and 'prioritise' who they spend time with ahead of Christmas due to the threat from Omicron.

And the Welsh government, also setting out guidance for the run-up to the festive period, echoed Prof Whitty: "Reducing our contact with others, especially if we are seeing older people or more vulnerable people over Christmas, will help to protect them from the virus."

Mr Drakeford added people should avoid larger gatherings until the threat posed by Omicron has "passed over".

He said: "This year a smaller Christmas is a safer Christmas. The fewer people we see, the less chance we have of catching or passing on the virus."

It comes after Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland's first minister, said earlier on Thursday that restrictions "may now be unavoidable".

Boris Johnson, however, has refused to encourage people against attending gatherings. He said: "If you want to go to an event or a party... the sensible thing to do is to get a test and to make sure that you're being cautious.

"But we're not saying that we want to cancel stuff, we're not locking stuff down, and the fastest route back to normality is to get [a booster jab]."