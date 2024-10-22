One man dies and 15 rushed to hospital after two trains collide in rural Wales

File photo of British Transport Police. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

One man has died and 15 have been injured after two trains collided near Llanbrynmair, in rural mid-west Wales.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A further 15 were taken to hospital, although there injuries were not thought to be life-changing or threatening.

British Transport Police Superintendent Andrew Morgan said: "We can sadly confirm a man has died following this evening's incident.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to his loved ones, alongside everyone else impacted and specialist officers continue to provide support.

Supt Morgan said the BTP are working closely with emergency services and the rail industry "to understand the circumstances leading up to this collision".

He added: "Residents will see an increased policing presence in the area in the coming days as a result."

Network Rail and Transport for Wales said the low-speed collision happened near Powys at about 7.30 on Monday evening.

The incident involved the 6.31 service from Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth and the 7.09 service from MacyhnIleth to Shrewsbury.

There was a large emergency services presence including road ambulances and an air ambulance.

A coastguard helicopter was also at the scene, as well as firefighters.

A joint statement from Network Rail and Transport for Wales following an incident near Llanbrynmair in Powys, Mid Wales, this evening. pic.twitter.com/22yvZf3Nlu — Wales & Borders // Cymru a'r Gororau (@NetworkRailWAL) October 21, 2024

In a joint statement, the two organisations said: "Our first thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the man who has lost his life, as well as all the other people involved in this incident."

"We're extremely grateful to the emergency services who attended the scene and helped our passengers and staff in challenging circumstances.

"We are working closely with other agencies, including emergency services, to understand how this incident happened and they will have our full support."

They said the Cambrian railway west of Machynlleth will remain closed while specialist teams investigate the collision.

My thoughts are with all those involved in the rail incident in Powys earlier this evening.



I would like to thank the emergency services for their response and have asked to be kept informed of any developments throughout the night. — Eluned Morgan (@PrifWeinidog) October 21, 2024

Multiple emergency services, including the Welsh Ambulance Service, Mid and West Wales Fire Service, Dyfed Powys Police and the HM Coastguard, have been working alongside railway workers at the secne.

First Minister of Wales Eluned Morgan said: "My thoughts are with all those involved in the rail incident in Powys earlier this evening.

"I would like to thank the emergency services for their response and have asked to be kept informed of any developments throughout the night."