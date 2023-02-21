Wales Vs England Six Nations clash under threat as hosts warn of walkouts amid contract row and cancel team announcement

Wales players have threatened to go on strike. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The upcoming Six Nations showdown between England and Wales is under threat as Welsh players warn of strike action over a contract dispute.

Wales' players warned of walkouts if the issue was not resolved before the game at the weekend.

Talks between negotiators of a new six-year financial agreement - the Professional Rugby Board (PRB) - and players are due to take place on Wednesday.

The players want Wales' minimum 60-cap selection rule for players plying their trade outside the country to be scrapped, a voice at PRB meetings and a review of proposed fixed-variable contracts.

Those contracts would guarantee a player only 80 per cent of their salary, with the remaining 20 per cent comprising bonuses, and is the players' major grievance.

No long-form agreement between the Welsh Rugby Union and Wales' four professional regions - Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets - has yet been agreed in writing, mean players whose contracts expire at the end of this season currently cannot be offered new deals.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland. Picture: Alamy

Warren Gatland said he was confident the clash with England on Saturday would go ahead, adding that he hoped the dispute between his players and the Welsh Rugby Union will be resolved on Tuesday.

He insisted the dispute could provide additional motivation as Wales look to claim their first win of the Six Nations.

Head coach Warren Gatland delayed naming his team for Saturday's clash in Cardiff until Thursday because of the stand-off.

When asked if he had been given assurances the round three match at the Principality Stadium would take place, Gatland replied: "Not at the moment."

Wales in the Guinness Six Nations 2023. Picture: Alamy

"Hopefully everyone will turn up on Thursday raring to go on Saturday. It's been a bit of a challenge but sometimes that galvanises people and brings them together," he said.

"In fairness to the players, at training this morning they put their training heads on and trained well. We had a good week last week in terms of working the players incredibly hard and they responded well to that.

"There are big things going on, we're aware of that, but we're pleased with how they've trained.

"Discussions are taking place today and hopefully the players will be happy with the outcome.

"Things will hopefully get resolved today and we can just focus on the game on Saturday."

When asked if he was confident it would go ahead, Gatland said: "Absolutely, yeah. I'm hearing positive things from both sides.

"I'm confident that with the discussions taking place, that it will get resolved today. There have been half-a-dozen meetings over the last few days or so."

Welsh Rugby Union acting chief executive Nigel Walker. Picture: Alamy

Welsh Rugby Union interim CEO Nigel Walker said: “We have absolute empathy with the professional players in Wales and are hugely grateful for all that they do for our national game, just as our regional sides are for the commitment of their players.

“We know we are not in an ideal situation, but it is incredibly important for the whole game in Wales for us to get this next step right.

“We must get this right and if that means taking time to do so then that is the way it must be.

“Throughout all our negotiations our duty of care to our players in Wales has always been of paramount importance and that is why we have developed a solution around current contracts, which has been in place since the New Year.

“The next step is to confirm the deal and confirm these contracts and we will be moving as swiftly as we possibly can to that point.”