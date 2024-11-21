South Sudanese teen accused of murdering asylum seeker hotel worker with screwdriver 'refuses to appear in court'

Rhiannon Skye Whyte was stabbed to death in Walsall. Picture: BTP

By Kit Heren

A South Sudanese teenager who has been accused of murdering a staff member at a hotel for asylum seekers has refused to appear in court.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Deng Chol Majek, 18, has been charged with killing Rhiannon Skye Whyte, 27, at a railway station in Walsall in the West Midlands on October 20. She died in hospital three days later.

Chol Majek was due to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court via videolink from HMP Manchester on Thursday to enter pleas, but refused to appear.

The teenager's defence lawyer Charlie Crinion said he had refused to speak to him through an interpreter before the hearing because he did not know who he was.

Train passing through Bescot Stadium Railway Station. Picture: Alamy

Judge Michael Chambers KC said he would proceed with the case as if the defendant would be contesting the charges.

Prosecutor Michelle Heeley KC said a trial, which could happen in April 2025, would be expected to last between five and seven days.

Addressing Mr Crinion, Judge Chambers said: "It is important that you have a proper conference and that, like any defendant, he has full confidence in his representation.

"I am not in a position to give a trial date this morning."

A further hearing was set for December 13.

Rhiannon’s family paid tribute to her as “the most loved daughter, compassionate sister, loving aunty, gracious granddaughter, beautiful niece, wonderful cousin and devoted friend."

The family added: “The most selfless person you were brave, quirky, funny, and always there for anyone who needed it. There is not enough paper in the world to even begin to write a tribute for you, but no one deserves it more.

Rhiannon Skye Whyte. Picture: BTP

“The weird thing about this devastating loss is that we now need to navigate life without you, but how? If your short life will teach anything it's to cherish each moment with those you love as tomorrow is never guaranteed.

“You are so strong, a fighter and no matter what happens, we as a family will always be united for you. We will love and miss you for now for always and forever."

Residents of the Park Inn by Radisson Hotel, close to Walsall FC’s stadium in Bescot, West Mids, where Rhiannon worked were moved out of the hotel after the attack.