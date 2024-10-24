'Most loved' woman stabbed to death outside train station in Walsall, as family pay tribute and suspect charged

Rhiannon Skye Whyte was stabbed to death in Walsall. Picture: BTP

The family of a woman who was stabbed to death outside a railway station in Walsall have paid tribute.

Rhiannon Skye Whyte, 27, was attacked outside the Bescot Stadium station in the West Midlands town on Sunday night.

Ms Whyte was rushed to hospital, where she died with her family by her side on Wednesday.

Deng Cholmajek was arrested and charged with attempted murder. Police said they would apply to change the charge now Ms Whyte has died.

They paid tribute to her as “the most loved daughter, compassionate sister, loving aunty, gracious granddaughter, beautiful niece, wonderful cousin and devoted friend."

The family added: “The most selfless person you were brave, quirky, funny, and always there for anyone who needed it. There is not enough paper in the world to even begin to write a tribute for you, but no one deserves it more.

Train passing through Bescot Stadium Railway Station. Picture: Alamy

“The weird thing about this devastating loss is that we now need to navigate life without you, but how? If your short life will teach anything it's to cherish each moment with those you love as tomorrow is never guaranteed.

“You are so strong, a fighter and no matter what happens, we as a family will always be united for you. We will love and miss you for now for always and forever."

British Transport Police's senior investigating officer for the attack, Detective Chief Inspector Paul Attwell said: “Our specialist officers are supporting Rhiannon’s family and friends. Please can we ask for their privacy to be respected. Our thoughts remain with them at this incredibly difficult time”

“I would again like to reassure the public that this is an isolated incident and we are not seeking anyone else in connection.”

Rhiannon Skye Whyte. Picture: BTP

Anyone with information is urged to contact British Transport Police on 0800 405040 or text 61016 quoting 11 of 21 October.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111