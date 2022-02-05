Robbers jailed for killing hero teenager who tried to save mother from armed intruders

Two teenagers were convicted over Hussain's death. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Two teenagers have been jailed over the death of a teenager who was trying to sell them a designer jacket - and heroically tried to protect his mother from the armed intruders.

Marvin Ward and Alexis Morris were convicted of robbery and the manslaughter of 18-year-old Hussain Chaudhry.

They had agreed to meet Hussain at his East London home in March 2021 to buy a designer jacket he advertised on social media.

Ward, 19, and Morris, along with Anthony Nguyen – both 18 – went into Hussain's home in Walthamstow after asking if he had a smaller jacket.

After seeming like they would pay for the clothing, Ward and Morris took out knives and threatened Hussain.

Ward ordered a cab while Morris demanded to go to Hussain's room upstairs and began searching for more jackets, while Ward held Hussain and his friends at knifepoint in the family sitting room.

When his mother arrived home, Hussain went to protect her from Ward and Morris. His brothers came out of their rooms after hearing the commotion and managed to detain Morris.

Ward, left, and Morris were jailed for 20 years. Picture: Alamy

After an altercation spilled onto the street, Ward managed to escape with the jacket. Hussain suffered a fatal stab wound to his neck while his mother endured a serious injury to her thumb, and a brother injured his hand.

Hussain died at the scene despite an off-duty doctor's attempt to help.

Morris also managed to get away but both he and Ward were identified through CCTV and mobile phone analysis. Both were arrested, despite Morris managing to get to Luton after was helped to evade police by Nguyen.

Ward and Morris, both of Ilford, were given 20 years in prison for manslaughter, 13 years for robbery and two years for GBH – with the sentences running concurrently.

Morris was given an additional 12 months – also concurrently – for possessing a machete.

Nguyen, of Belvedere, was found guilty of assisting an offender and given 18 months in prison.

All were sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court on Friday.

Nguyen was sentenced alongside Ward and Morris. Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Stubbins said: "Hussain's death was a tragedy that shocked the community to its core. His life was tragically cut short due to the actions of two young men the same age as him.

"This case demonstrates the devastating consequences of arming yourself with a knife in order to commit crime.

"Hussain's family, who tried to defend and protect him on the day, have not only been left with physical scars, but face the huge emotional and psychological burden of trying to come to terms with his death.

"I would like to pay tribute to the family and all the witnesses who have attended court to ensure that Hussain's killers are brought to justice."

Hussain's family said: "We are pleased that the jury has returned guilty verdicts for the cowardly robbers who unlawfully killed our beloved Hussain and wounded his mother and brother during their attempt to rob our family home.

"Ultimate justice is from God Almighty and whilst nothing will ease the pain of losing Hussain, we are grateful that those responsible have been caught and convicted of his unlawful killing and robbery.

"These are cowardly robbers and killers who draw a false sense of strength and arrogance from carrying knives. However, on 17 March 2021 they were confronted with real strength and true courage when they failed to intimidate Hussain - who fought back alongside his brothers and friends to protect his mother, home and family.

"We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has been supporting us with goodwill and prayers throughout this ordeal.

“Thank you to all of the witnesses who came forward and the press who reported on this tragedy with great respect for Hussain's memory. We are also eternally grateful to the absolutely incredible teams from the Metropolitan Police and the CPS who worked with great dedication to ensure that justice was achieved for Hussain.

"Hussain lives on through his legacy and this will continue as long as we all uphold the values that he embodied - Love, Honour and Bravery.

"With thanks again to all from the family of Hussain."