Dramatic Black Friday ram raid as thieves plough Range Rover into jewellers and flee with bags of jewellery

Fleur Jewellery's shopfront before it was driven into. Picture: Google

By Josef Al Shemary

Ram raiders smashed into a jewellers and left with luxury goods worth tens of thousands of pounds in a robbery the night before Black Friday in Walton on Thames

The incident was witnessed by a number of bystanders who said the suspects drove a Range Rover into the shopfront and looted it.

The shopfront was completely destroyed and broken glass was strewn all over the pavement and interior.

They left the silver Range Rover behind and fled in a nearby getaway car without license plates after plundering the shelves.

No customers or staff were in the shop at the time of the raid.

The ram raid has left the shopfront of Fleur Jewellers in Walton-on-Thames destroyed and the community in shock.

A witness said they saw a “massive crash” and saw two hooded men running out with bags in their hands, before jumping into a getaway car in a “professional job”.

Witnesses spoke to the Metro about the incident. Craig Williamson, 72, said: “I heard a massive crash then I saw a car hanging out of the shop. At first I thought it was an accident.

“But then two boys came running out with two holdalls.

“It was crazy, it was madness. They were both wearing hooded jackets. They jumped in a white getaway car.

“One in the front, one in the back. It was a professional job - they were in and out in under two minutes. They drive off fast in the car.”

Police are still investigating the incident, and have asked witnesses with witnesses and anyone who may possess details relevant to the investigation asked to contact police directly. They can do so via the 101 non-emergency number or provide anonymous information via the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.