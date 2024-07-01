Wandsworth prison officer accused of being filmed having sex with inmate appears in court - after Heathrow arrest

1 July 2024, 18:52

Linda De Sousa Abreu leaves Uxbridge Magistrates' Court
Linda De Sousa Abreu leaves Uxbridge Magistrates' Court. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A female prison officer accused of being filmed having sex with an inmate at HMP Wandsworth has appeared in court.

Linda De Sousa Abreu, 30, from Fulham in south-west London, was charged after a video of the alleged activity was shared on social media.

Appearing at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Monday, she spoke only to confirm her name, address and date of birth.

It comes after a police investigation was launched on Friday after officers were made aware of a video said to have been filmed inside HMP Wandsworth.

An arrest was made later that day and De Sousa Abreu was charged with misconduct in public office on Saturday, police said.

The video was filmed in Wandsworth Prison in south west London
The video was filmed in Wandsworth Prison in south west London. Picture: Getty

The charge states that De Sousa Abreu "wilfully and without reasonable excuse or justification misconducted yourself in a way which amounted to an abuse of the public's trust in the office holder by engaging in a sexual act with a prisoner in a prison cell".

It is alleged to have happened at Wandsworth between June 26 and 28.

The mother was arrested at Heathrow Airport, the court heard, and was due to catch a flight to Madrid having notified the prison of her travel plans.

De Sousa Abreu, who holds a Portuguese passport, was granted conditional bail.

She will appear at Isleworth Crown Court on July 29.

