Prison officer admits having sex with inmate inside HMP Wandsworth jail cell

Linda De Sousa Abreu has pleaded guilty to misconduct after having sex with an inmate in a cell. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A prison officer has admitted having sex with an inmate at HMP Wandsworth.

Linda De Sousa Abreu, 30, was on duty when she entered the prisoner’s cell on June 27 and had sex with him.

The encounter was filmed by another inmate and lasted for almost five minutes. It was later shared across social media.

A police investigation was launched after officers were made aware of the clip.

De Sousa Abreu was arrested and charged with misconduct in public office.

She pleaded guilty at a hearing at Isleworth Crown Court on Monday.

Linda De Sousa Abreu arriving at Isleworth Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

The prosecution’s case was that De Sousa Abreu had wilfully committed misconduct in a public office by abusing her position as prison officer to have sex with an inmate.

After the video went viral, De Sousa Abreu was identified by prison staff and arrested by police at Heathrow Airport.

She phoned the prison as she fled to the airport to say that she was not returning to work and that her husband would return her equipment.

Tetteh Turkson, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “This was a shocking breach of the public’s trust. De Sousa was clearly an enthusiastic participant who wrongly thought she would avoid responsibility.

“The CPS recognises there is no excuse for any prison officer who conducts themselves in such a manner, and we will never hesitate to prosecute those who abuse their position of power.

“After working closely with the Metropolitan Police to build the strongest possible case, De Sousa had no option but accept she was guilty.

"She will now rightly face the consequences of her actions.”