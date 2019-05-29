Police Responding To Possible Sea Mine Call Make Unexpected Festive Discovery

29 May 2019, 14:54

The Christmas decoration was not the bomb some 999 callers feared.
The Christmas decoration was not the bomb some 999 callers feared. Picture: Met Police

Tower Hamlets Police made an unexpected discovery when they rushed to reports of a possible sea mine washed up in Wapping.

Police officers rushed to Wapping following reports a possible unexploded device had been washed up on the shore.

Luckily, when police conducted a closer inspection of the suspicious item they found it was a "giant glittery Christmas bauble."

The incident comes just days after thousands of residents in Kingston were evacuated from their homes following the discovery of a World War 2 bomb.

Other police accounts were quick to reply with puns, Hackney Police quipped: "That is a Wapping great bauble. Fortunately not as given, but shows as our training teaches us 'expect the unexpected'."

Last month bomb disposal officers blew up a huge sea mine off the coast of the Isle of Wight.

