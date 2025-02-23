Russia launches 'aerial terror' on Ukraine, with the biggest drone attack of the war so far

23 February 2025, 13:13 | Updated: 23 February 2025, 13:24

Destruction in Kryvyi Rih, via The State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk
Destruction in Kryvyi Rih, via The State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk. Picture: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk

By Alice Padgett

Russia has launched its biggest drone attack on Ukraine since the war started.





President Zelenskyy said on X that Russia has launched an "aerial terror" on Ukraine, as more than 250 drones attack the country overnight.

He wrote: "Every day, our people stand against aerial terror,"

"On the eve of the third anniversary of the full-scale war, Russia launched 267 attack drones against Ukraine - the largest attack since Iranian drones began striking Ukrainian cities and villages."

Ukraine's airforce said that 138 drones were downed and another 119 disappeared from radars after being immobilised by their electronic warfare.

The attack was reported over five regions of Ukraine.

It comes days before the third-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, on 24 February 2022.

"Everyone capable of helping with air defense must work to enhance the protection of human life. We must do everything possible to bring a lasting and just peace to Ukraine," Zelenskyy wrote.

"This is achievable through the unity of all partners—we need the strength of all of Europe, the strength of America, the strength of everyone who seeks lasting peace."

The post included a video reeling through images of destruction in Ukraine this week.

Flattened buildings, burnt cars and stretchers with people in, were accompanied by the caption "Russian terror".

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Mass shelling of Zaporozhye. Picture: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine





This comes after a turbulent political week for President Zelenskyy.

Donald Trump has said Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy need to ‘work together’.

Speaking at the swearing in of his new commerce secretary, Mr Trump also said Russia ‘wants to do a deal’.

Trump denied reports that he is planning to visit Moscow.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Mass shelling of Zaporozhye. Picture: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine
nfantry soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including both new recruits and experienced servicemen, train together before deployment to the frontline.
Infantry soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including both new recruits and experienced servicemen, train together before deployment to the frontline. Picture: Getty

Trump also put pressure on the Ukrainian leader to sign a deal trading Ukrainian minerals for US weapons.

President Zelenskyy said he is not prepared to sign a deal with the US, according to a source close to the negotiations, noting he sees a "number of problematic issues" with the draft agreement.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has warned a bad peace deal could be a 'disaster for everyone', as he urged the US to stand by Ukraine on Sunday.

The Prime Minister has warned that the US must work with Ukraine to achieve peace - days after Trump blamed Zelenskyy for starting the war and said Macron had done "nothing" to resolve the situation.

Speaking from the Scottish Labour Conference on Sunday, Starmer vowed to "stand with Ukraine and put them in the best possible position".

"We can be proud that we stood up," he said.

"I’m proud that we’ve shown once again that we are a nation that won’t be cowled by threats and tyranny."

