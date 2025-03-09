David Lammy condemns Russian strikes on Ukraine, warning 'barbaric aggression' will only strengthen European allies

9 March 2025, 10:38 | Updated: 9 March 2025, 11:45

c
Foreign secretary David Lammy has condemned the latest Russian strikes on Ukraine as “abhorrent”. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Foreign secretary David Lammy has condemned the latest Russian strikes on Ukraine as “abhorrent”.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Foreign Secretary said the "barbaric aggression only strengthens our resolve" to support Kyiv, after further strikes over the weekend.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that further Russian strikes prove "they are not thinking about how to end the war" and that he is "grateful to all the leaders, diplomats from partner countries, and civil society figures who support Ukraine".

In a post on X on Saturday evening, Mr Lammy said: "This barbaric aggression only strengthens our resolve to Stand With Ukraine."

Firefighters put out the fire following a Russian rocket attack in Dobropillya, Donetsk region, Ukraine
Firefighters put out the fire following a Russian rocket attack in Dobropillya, Donetsk region, Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

Mr Zelensky had earlier said that 11 people had died in a strike in the city of Dobropillya, and that there had been further attacks in Donetsk, Kharkiv and the southern regions.

He added: "Russia continues to prove with its cruelty, day after day, that nothing has changed for them in Moscow - they are not thinking about how to end the war, but how to destroy and capture more while the world allows them to continue. Of course, we are doing everything we can to protect lives."

Defence Secretary John Healey is expected to join talks with counterparts next week, as the UK and France lead efforts to get nations to commit to a "coalition of the willing" to back a peace deal in Ukraine.

The UK's diplomatic push on securing a peace deal continued on Saturday, as Sir Keir Starmer welcomed a commitment from Australia to "consider contributing" after a call with his counterpart Anthony Albanese.

Read more: Police recover body from River Thames in search for suspect in Valentine's Day pub shooting

Read more: Under-performing civil servants could be incentivised to leave jobs amid plans to 'fundamentally reshape' service

Russian rocket attack in Dobropillya, Donetsk region, Ukraine
Russian rocket attack in Dobropillya, Donetsk region, Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

A readout of the conversation from a Downing Street spokesperson said: "He welcomed Prime Minister Albanese's commitment to consider contributing to a coalition of the willing for Ukraine and looked forward to the chiefs of defence meeting in Paris on Tuesday."

Officials from about 20 largely European and Commonwealth countries took part in the talks about the peacekeeping coalition earlier this week.

Not all the countries interested in the plan would necessarily provide troops to a peacekeeping force but they could potentially contribute in other ways.

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak warned that Kyiv could be left without support and compensation if Russian assets are not seized.

The former prime minister reiterated his calls for ministers to seize frozen state assets to help Ukraine in the war and put more pressure on Russia.

Writing in the Sunday Times, Mr Sunak said that Moscow "will undoubtedly owe Ukraine reparations for the horrific damage it has inflicted on the country".

He said that "Ukraine needs financial support without delay as it continues to defend itself against this brutal assault", and warned "there is a danger that if these assets are not seized now, Ukraine may never get the support it needs and the compensation it deserves."

Starmer to speak to European allies amid diplomatic push on Ukraine

"Now is a time for action," Mr Sunak added.

"We must move to seize Russian state assets and transfer them to Ukraine so it can defend itself at its moment of maximum need."

Last week Mr Zelensky was present as Chancellor Rachel Reeves and her Ukrainian counterpart Sergei Marchenko signed a £2.26 billion loan agreement to support Kyiv's military and the costs of rebuilding after the war.

Ministers expect that the loan will be repaid with the profits of frozen Russian assets.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Irish actor Pierce Brosnan as 007 in the James Bond film 'The World Is Not Enough', 1999

Next James Bond should stay British, says former 007 Pierce Brosnan - amid concerns following Amazon takeover

The Home Secretary is set to 'crackdown' on antisocial behaviour

Labour to 'reclaim streets' plagued by antisocial behaviour as party criticises Tories' 'weak' and 'inconsistent' response
v

It is time for Labour to ‘think the unthinkable’ on welfare once more

Kemi Badenoch believes there needs to be more "more effective control over our borders"

Human Rights Act should no longer be applied to immigration decisions, say the Conservatives

g

Is a peace deal possible in Ukraine?

Police cordons are displayed to stop traffic after power lines fell across a road in Brisbane

One confirmed dead and several injured as rain lashes east coast coast of Australia during ex-Cyclone Alfred

Guests Arrive At BBC For Laura Kuenssberg Show

Under-performing civil servants could be incentivised to leave jobs amid plans to 'fundamentally reshape' service

Emergency services, including police, fire, and ambulance crews, responded, leading to road closures around Westminster Bridge and Bridge Street

Man arrested after climbing Big Ben after 16-hour stand-off

A general view of yacht washed on the shore in the Broadwater at Labrador on the Gold Coast, Saturday, March 8th, 2025.

Flood risks across Australian coast as ex-tropical cyclone Alfred batters country and millions stay indoors

A ‘perfectly healthy’ 33-year-old said it was a ‘miracle’ she is still alive after she had a medical emergency on a long-haul flight and ‘almost died’.

'It's a miracle I'm still alive' - Woman issues urgent warning after she almost died on long haul flight

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has said she is undergoing a procedure that will give her twins "the best chance of surviving" after learning of complications around her high-risk pregnancy.

Tearful Jesy Nelson having emergency surgery as twin pregnancy complications ‘have got worse’

Rome, Italy. 25th Jan, 2025. Pope Francis seen during the Celebration of Vespers

Pope Francis showing 'gradual, slight improvement' but not out of danger yet, Vatican says

A letter carrying a stamp depicting the head of King Charles III is pictured on October 20, 2024.

Royal Mail to raise price of first and second class stamps again in ‘another blow to consumers’

Stuart Pearce working as a pundit in 2024.

Former England defender Stuart Pearce ‘in great spirits’ in hospital after medical emergency on flight

Harry Potter fans have hit back at HBO casting rumours.

Harry Potter fans slam Severus Snape casting rumours following backlash over US actor as Dumbledore

There have been mixed reactions about the Tesco trolley scales

Shoppers slam Tesco for treating them like ‘thieves’ as store trials giant trolley scales in Gateshead

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police in Kent say a body's been recovered from the River Thames, which is being linked to a murder investigation in a Kent pub last month

Police recover body from River Thames in search for suspect in Valentine's Day pub shooting
Davina McCall

Davina McCall said she will be friends with neurosurgeon who removed her brain tumour 'for the rest of our lives'
This comes as Donald Trump stated his plans to turn Gaza into a westernised resort

Donald Trump's Scottish golf resort vandalised by activists

Maura Higgins and Danny Jones were spotted 'kissing' at the BRITs afterparty

Danny Jones' wife 'slapped in face' as he's spotted 'kissing' Love Island star Maura Higgins at Brits afterparty
Blake Lively is co-starring in black comedy mystery film Another Simple Favor - the sequel to A Simple Favor - with Anna Kendrick.

Anna Kendrick quips back at reporter who asks about 'everything going on' amid Blake Lively 'It Ends With Us' drama
Barclays bank sign

Barclays banking app goes down again with customers unable to access funds

The Business Secretary has said the government will make changes to ZEV mandates

Government to ease electric vehicle rules in a 'substantial change of policy' after Nissan's warning
A man holds a Palestine flag after he climbed up Elizabeth Tower, which houses Big Ben at the Palace of Westminster in London. Saturday March 8, 2025.

Negotiators and emergency crews at Parliament as barefoot man holding Palestinian flag climbs up Big Ben
Firefighters put out the fire following a Russian rocket attack in Dobropillya, Donetsk region, Ukraine

20 dead and dozens wounded after Russian drone and missile strikes on Donetsk region

Daily Life During Winter Season In Toronto

Manhunt underway after 12 injured in shooting in Toronto

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

With Love, Meghan, will return for a second season.

Meghan Markle's Netflix show renewed for second season despite first series being panned by critics and fans
Meghan's new lifestyle brand 'As Ever' has been launched

Meghan launches lifestyle brand hours after Netflix show With Love airs

Undated TV still from With Love, Meghan. Pictured: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. See PA Feature SHOWBIZ Download Reviews. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature SHOWBIZ Download Reviews.

'I'm Sussex now': Meghan Markle says she's missed her ‘creativity’ as new lifestyle series lands on Netflix

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs
c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News