Starmer willing to deploy British troops to Ukraine to deter Russian invasion and uphold ceasefire

Keir Starmer is reportedly willing to deploy British troops to Ukraine. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The Prime Minister is reportedly willing to deploy British troops to Ukraine to maintain a ceasefire and deter another Russian invasion.

Sir Keir is prepared to make an open-ended commitment to send soldiers for “as long as it takes” alongside western allies in an effort to keep the peace.

European military chiefs from the "coalition of the willing" are due to meet in London on Thursday to discuss possible peacekeeping plans.

The US is trying to win Russian support for a 30-day ceasefire proposal that Ukraine accepted last week.

However, Starmer has accused the Russian leader of seeking to "delay" a ceasefire, while French president Emmanuel Macron has said he "does not seem to be sincerely seeking peace".

Up to 30,000 troops from several nations could be deployed as part of a long-term peacekeeping force, the Times has reported.

Trump official: ‘There will be serious consequences’ if Russia reject peace

These countries include the UK, France, Turkey, Canada and Australia.

Other countries are prepared to help with weapons and logistics, it was reported.

A senior government source said the UK's deployment would be open-ended.

“It would be a long-term commitment, we are talking about years,”

Up to 30,000 troops could be sent to Ukraine. Picture: Getty

“As long as it takes to preserve a peace deal and deter Russia.”

However, the PM has been clear in the past, that the UK will not commit troops to Ukraine without a security guarantee from the US.

President Trump has so far repeatedly refused to give such a guarantee.

President Trump has so far repeatedly refused to give the UK a security guarantee. Picture: Alamy

'Complete disregard'

Before he convenes the meeting of world leaders, Sir Keir said: "We can't allow President Putin to play games with President Trump's deal.

"The Kremlin's complete disregard for President Trump's ceasefire proposal only serves to demonstrate that Putin is not serious about peace.

"If Russia finally comes to the table, then we must be ready to monitor a ceasefire to ensure it is a serious and enduring peace.

"If they don't, then we need to strain every sinew to ramp up economic pressure on Russia to secure an end to this war.

"Mr Putin has said "the idea is correct and we certainly support it", but signalled he wanted Ukraine to drop its ambition to join Nato, and for Kyiv to cede control of regions captured by the Russians during the course of the war, before he agrees to stop the fighting.