US cancels joint conference with Zelenskyy as crisis deepens after Trump 'dictator' comments

By Flaminia Luck

The United States has cancelled a joint conference with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy as turmoil between the two countries deepens.

The planned press conference with the Ukrainian leader and the US Chief Envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg was due to take place on Thursday.

Cameras were briefly let in before being ushered out. The pair then went into talks.

Zelenskyy later shared details of the talks in a social media post saying he had a "productive meeting" with Kellogg.

"From the very first second of this war, Ukraine has sought peace. We must and can ensure that peace is strong and lasting—so that Russia can never return with war. Ukraine is ready for a strong, effective investment and security agreement with the President of the United States."

He added: "Strong Ukraine-U.S. relations benefit the entire world."

Yesterday Trump sparked outrage after called Zelensky a "dictator".

The comments came as the US and Russia hold peace talks without Ukraine, leading many to believe the Trump administration has abandoned Europe to Putin and Russia.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks with US envoy Keith Kellogg . Picture: Getty

On Wednesday night, Sir Keir Starmer backed Volodymyr Zelenskyy after Donald Trump claimed the Ukrainian president was a "dictator".

The Prime Minister spoke to Mr Zelensky last night - saying it was "perfectly reasonable" for Kyiv to suspend elections during the war.

Downing Street says Sir Keir also expressed his support for US-led efforts to get a lasting peace.

I spoke with UK Prime Minister @Keir_Starmer. The United Kingdom’s role in fortifying Europe’s defense and security is important for us.



A Downing Street spokesperson said on Wednesday evening: “The Prime Minister spoke to President Zelenskyy this evening and stressed the need for everyone to work together.

“The Prime Minister expressed his support for President Zelenskyy as Ukraine’s democratically elected leader and said that it was perfectly reasonable to suspend elections during war time as the UK did during World War II.

Mr Zelensky, who was elected as president of Ukraine in May 2019, postponed elections which were previously scheduled to go ahead in 2024 after martial law was put in place across the country.

Donald Trump calls Zelenskyy a 'dictator'

In his TruthSocial post, Trump wrote: "Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the U.S. and “TRUMP,” will never be able to settle.

"The United States has spent $200 Billion Dollars more than Europe, and Europe’s money is guaranteed, while the United States will get nothing back.

"Why didn’t Sleepy Joe Biden demand Equalization, in that this War is far more important to Europe than it is to us — We have a big, beautiful Ocean as separation."

James O'Brien reacts to Trump's 'lies' about Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy has accused President Trump of being "trapped in a disinformation bubble" after he accused the Ukrainian leader of starting the war.

Speaking in a news conference, Zelenskyy said he is "seeing a lot of disinformation" from Russia.

He's also accused Trump is 'helping' Putin 'to come out of isolation' by working with him.

He said: "With all due respect to President Donald Trump as a leader, he is living in this disinformation space."

The Ukrainian leader added: "Look, we all want a victory, and we want Trump to win, and we want Ukraine to win, all of us to succeed.

"But I am protecting Ukraine. I can't sell it away. I can't sell our state.

"He also dismissed suggestions that he should step down as leader, or that his approval ratings are at 4%.

The Ukrainian leader said that it was Russian disinformation - his approval ratings are actually 50%.