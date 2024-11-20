'We need to step it up': Impassioned caller tells Nick Ferrari UK needs to support Ukraine

By Alice Padgett

The West should "step it up" against Russia, an LBC caller to Nick Ferrari has said.

Beryl from Wisbech told LBC's Nick Ferrari that "we need to nail this now".

She believes the UK and the US should carry on supporting Ukraine through the supply of weapons, including the controversial anti-personnel mines, which are designed to be used against people, not vehicles.

Beryl claimed that "The Western media have completely lost the narrative for what is going on here."

The caller told Ferrari that Russia have illegally invaded Ukraine, and that they target civilians.

She said we need to "carry on as we're doing", and does not fear for further retaliation as she urges that the Russian economy is collapsing.

Ferrari challenged her on this saying: "Beryl, I know you love a missile as much as any man… but it could be World War 3 around the corner.”

Ukrainian flag seen in front of thick smoke rising from fire in Kyiv following a Russian missile attack on Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

This come as the US embassy in Kyiv has closed after receiving intelligence of a potential "significant air attack" just days after the Biden administration gave Kyiv the green light to use long-range missiles inside Russia, despite fears it could escalate the conflict beyond control.

Yesterday, Armed Forces Minister Luke Pollard said that Ukraine and Britain are strong in the face of nuclear threats from Russia, 1,000 days into the war in Ukraine.

Moscow said on Tuesday that they'd been attacked with the first set of such missiles.

President Putin responded by lowering the bar for which he could use a nuclear arsenal - raising fears of a nuclear standoff.