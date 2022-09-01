'A few likes is not worth your life': Warning from heartbroken mum whose son, 14, died 'attempting online challenge'

By Daisy Stephens

A heartbroken mum, who believes he son died attempting the same online challenge that Archie Battersbee is believed to have done, has warned of the dangers of viral challenges and said "a few likes is not worth your life".

Lauryn Keating revealed her 14-year-old son Leon Brown had died in a heartbreaking Facebook post a week ago, paying tribute to "the love of my life, my best friend" and saying her "whole world came crashing down".

Ms Keating told the Daily Record her son had been taking part in the so-called 'Blackout Challenge' - the same challenge Archie Battersbee's mother said her son had been attempting when he died.

"I had heard of this challenge, because of what happened to Archie Battersbee," she told the paper.

"But you just don't expect your own child to do it."

Ms Keating has issued a desperate plea on Facebook for parents to take the dangers of online challenges seriously.

"I need everybody to share this, I need every teenager and every parent to see this and understand the dangers of these Tiktok challenges," she wrote.

"A challenge is not worth your life, a few likes on social media is not worth your life.

"My son (I'm sure all his friends will agree) was the class clown, he [was] happy, he was kind, he loved to make everybody laugh but most importantly he didn't mean to die.

"No parent should have to see what I seen (sic), no parent should be going through what I am all because of some stupid trend.

"Even of this saves 1 child's life it's worth sharing".

Leon died last week at his home in Cumbernauld, Scotland.

Announcing his death on August 25, Ms Keating wrote: "This morning my whole world came crashing down around me.

"The love of my life, my best friend, my son Leon passed away during the night.

"I honestly have no words and don't know what more to say, I just wanted to write this status to let people know that although I appreciate all the messages etc that I will not be answering any of them and will be un-contactable for the foreseeable.

"As you can imagine this is a very difficult time and I thank you all for your kind words and privacy.

"Leon Brown I have never felt heartbreak like this before, I love you so much that you'll ever get to know and will never stop missing you my little Angel boy".

Archie Battersbee, 12, became the centre of a High Court legal battle after being seriously injured.

His mother, Hollie Dance, believed her son was taking part in the Blackout Challenge before he was found unconscious at the family home on April 7.

Doctors at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel believed it was "highly likely" that the boy was brain stem dead and took the case to court, asking judges to decide what was in Archie's best interests.

The legal battle lasted four four months, with the United Nations asked to get involved.

Archie's life support was ultimately withdrawn on August 6, when the ECHR refused the parents' application to have their case considered and an application to move Archie to a hospice was also refused.

Archie's mother has since pleaded with parents to talk to their children about what they watch online, and called for people who upload and share harmful 'challenge' videos to be prosecuted.