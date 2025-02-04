Exclusive

Warning issued after advert suggests NHS staff endorse popular weight loss drugs

4 February 2025, 08:05

the Advertising Standards Authority issued a warning to a weight loss treatment provider over an advert which appeared to imply its services were backed by NHS workers.
the Advertising Standards Authority issued a warning to a weight loss treatment provider over an advert which appeared to imply its services were backed by NHS workers. Picture: Getty/Screenshot
Guy Stewart

By Guy Stewart

LBC can reveal the Advertising Standards Authority issued a warning to a weight loss treatment provider over an advert which appeared to imply its services were backed by NHS workers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The ad which read ‘There’s a reason NHS workers choose Juniper to lose weight,’ has been slammed by one campaigner who shared the evidence with us.

It is prohibited to advertise prescription-only medicines in the UK, and it is against both NHS and watchdog rules for NHS staff to endorse medicines.

Georgie Aldous, a social media influencer who campaigns for tighter restrictions on weight loss jabs following a health scare while taking Mounjaro, said he was shocked when he came across the advert online.

Read more: Warning over online sales of weight loss drugs amid fears over patient safety

Read more: NHS launches landmark AI trial to detect breast cancer earlier and cut waiting lists

The ad read ‘There’s a reason NHS workers choose Juniper to lose weight.’
The ad read ‘There’s a reason NHS workers choose Juniper to lose weight.’. Picture: Screenshot

Georgie told LBC: “When an NHS worker died from an injection how can you be allowed to say that NHS workers are using it?

“The sponsored stuff is glamorizing it too much because it should be seen as a serious medical treatment.”

A report said Mounjaro was linked to the death of 58-year-old NHS nurse Susan McGowan, after she took two doses of tirzepatide in the two weeks before she died on September 4, 2024.

An Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) spokesperson said: “We have received complaints about [the Juniper advert] and have subsequently issued an Advice Notice to the advertiser.

“This signposts potential problems under our rules and provides them with an opportunity to review their advertising so that they are confident they are compliant.

“Alongside the issue of the ad potentially promoting a prescription-only medicine to the public (prohibited by our law and the rules), the broader concerns we had in this case were the potential misleadingness of the ad to imply NHS workers ‘choose Juniper’ and that the ad ran contrary to the rules that prohibit health professionals or celebrities endorsing medicines.”

Ozempic is prescribed "off label" for weight loss.
Ozempic is prescribed "off label" for weight loss. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson from Juniper said: “We are aware of the recent Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) advice notice regarding one of our recent ads. We take all advertising complaints very seriously, and while we work to resolve the matter with the ASA, we have removed this ad from circulation. We encourage other industry players to demonstrate the same level of cooperation.

“It is also important to emphasise that Juniper’s approach to patient safety is industry-leading, and we embrace the new GPhC guidelines as we continue to add to our 18 peer-reviewed studies attesting to the rigour of our platform.”

It came after the ASA issued a warning to weight-loss prescription-only medicine advertisers in December last year, and announced it was using its AI-based Active Ad Monitoring system to track adverts for GLP-1 medications and flag any that flouted the rules.

Pharmacies must now conduct a proper two-way consultation with the patient to prescribe weight loss drugs.
Pharmacies must now conduct a proper two-way consultation with the patient to prescribe weight loss drugs. Picture: Alamy

Despite the warnings, the watchdog said it was continuing to catch rule-breaking paid-for online adverts, as well as social media promotions and influencer endorsements.

Meanwhile, the General Pharmaceutical Council (GPhC) has made it tougher to get a hold of weight-loss jabs from online pharmacies.

It will no longer be enough to require people to fill out a patient questionnaire, pharmacies must instead conduct a proper two-way consultation with the patient.

The GPhC, which regulates pharmacies, said it was responding to concerns about people being prescribed the jabs when it was unsafe.

The National Pharmacy Association (NPA) raised the alarm after becoming aware of people being wrongly prescribed the drugs who have previously had eating disorders, or whose body weight is already low.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to stay in the US

Netflix throws support behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle despite 'disappointing' ratings and reviews

Exclusive
The mother of a man who murdered a police officer has said her son “is not evil”

'My son is not evil': Mother of man who murdered police officer blames attack on 'autistic meltdown'

The RFA Proteus has been purchased in response to the growing threats to critical subsea infrastructure.

Keir Starmer warns of Russian threat to critical undersea cables as UK plans second surveillance ship

Kanye West, Bianca Censori at the 67th GRAMMY Awards

Kanye West breaks silence after wife Bianca's 'nude' red carpet stunt sees couple 'kicked out' of Grammy Awards

Exclusive
A mounted Metropolitan Police officer and his horse from the Metropolitan Police Mounted Branch doing training drills in Green Park, London, UK.

Met Police looking to 'disband' Royal Parks unit as charity warns of 'serious consequences'

Actor Brian Murphy in character as George Roper in sitcom series George And Mildred

Actor and comedian Brian Murphy dies aged 92

Exclusive
Scottish housing minister is ‘Team Landlord’ as rent caps to be scrapped, tenants and advisers say

Scottish housing minister 'siding with landlords’ as rent caps to be scrapped, tenants and advisers say

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused

Women who are already booked in for routine NHS screenings will be invited to take part in the £11 million Early Detection using Information Technology in Health (Edith) trial

NHS launches landmark AI trial to detect breast cancer earlier and cut waiting lists

Los Angeles, USA. 02nd Feb, 2025. Kanye West and Bianca Censori arriving to the 67th Annual Grammy Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, Ca. © Lisa OConnor/AFF-USA.com Credit: AFF/Alamy Live News

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's naked Grammys stunt costs singer $20million Tokyo gig

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Los Angeles resident makes terrifying discovery after returning home following Eaton wildfire

Los Angeles resident makes terrifying discovery after returning home following Eaton wildfire

'Broken into a million pieces': Sheffield school stabbing victim, 15, named as tributes paid to 'bubbly' teenager

'Broken into a million pieces': Sheffield school stabbing victim, 15, named as tributes paid to 'bubbly' teenager

Ukrainian volunteer recruits take part in prayers, blessings and a one minute silence to mark the first anniversary of the 2022 Russian Invasion of Ukraine, on February 24, 2023 in South East England.

‘He was a polite, likeable young man’, says dad of 18-year-old British volunteer killed by Russian drone

Sydney, Australia, August 20th 2023: Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales kisses Jenni Hermoso after Spain win the FIFA Womens World Cup 2023 final football match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia.

'I felt disrespected': Jenni Hermoso tells court she 'never' agreed to kiss from former Spanish soccer chief Luis Rubiales
The Deputy Prime Minister said the government is still facing challenges as they try "to fix the broken system we inherited".

Millions of households facing council tax hike 'beyond normal thresholds' as Labour makes 'tough decisions' across UK

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ian Airlie, 48, was found dead at his home in Greenwich on October 10

London man, 48, found dead at home after falling down tube escalator was involved in 'very sad and unfortunate accident'
Coercive or controlling behaviour has been placed "on a par" with other domestic abuse offences such as physical violence, as part of a new law aiming to tackle the issue.

Coercive or controlling behaviour now ‘on par’ with domestic abuse in bid to protect abuse victims
The Scottish Animal Welfare Commission (SAWC) has called for a ban on cat ownership

'Cats should be kept indoors', claims PETA following proposed ban on feline pets

Prince Louis has taken this photo of his mother the Princess of Wales

Kate shares new image taken by Prince Louis to mark World Cancer Day

Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Teachers Fiona Elias (L) and Liz Hopkin (R) were stabbed at the school in Wales.

Girl, 14, found guilty of attempted murder after stabbing two teachers and pupil at school

The school was put on lockdown and a teenages has been arrested after the stabbing.

Boy, 15, dies after stabbing at school in Sheffield - as teenager, 15, arrested

He was travelling back from Tavistock alongside club physio Reighan Taylor when the car sustained a flat tyre.

Former Bournemouth ace fighting for life in coma after horror car crash

Thames Water will seek High Court approval for an emergency £3bn rescue plan

Thames Water seeks High Court approval for emergency cash amid £17bn of debt

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales’s outfits have always been at the centre of her public appearances, as people routinely scrutinise, judge and copy her fashion.

‘The style is there but it’s about the substance’ - Kensington Palace will stop releasing details of Kate’s outfits
Kate is a royal patron of the Rugby Football Union while William, the Prince of Wales, is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

The Princess of Wales wishes England rugby team good luck ahead of opening Six Nations match against Ireland
Prince Andrew was friends with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew could face new probe into Epstein ties as new FBI chief says he'll 'do anything' to uncover truth

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News