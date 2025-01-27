Warning over online sales of weight loss drugs amid fears over patient safety

Pharmacy leaders have issued a warning over the online sale of weight-loss jabs insisting there is still a risk to patient safety.

In a letter to regulators, the National Pharmacy Association (NPA) has called for tougher rules adding it was aware of people who previously had eating disorders or whose body weight was already low, being wrongly prescribed the drugs.

The body, which represents independent community pharmacies, argues a two-way consultation with the patient lasting at least 20 minutes is needed rather than relying on online questionnaires to access drugs such as Wegovy or Mounjaro.

A person's medical history should also be examined before sellers decide whether or not to dispense a weight loss injection, and regular reviews must take place, it added.

Nick Kaye, chairman of the NPA, said: "It is important that consultations with patients are thorough, allowing a clinician to gain a full picture of someone's suitability for weight loss injections as well as ensuring the patient fully understands the nature of the treatment and any potential side-effects it may cause.

"It is also important to ensure that clinical decisions regarding weight loss injections are not influenced by financial targets or incentives."

The NPA has written to the General Pharmaceutical Council (GPhC) saying current rules leave the door open for medicines to be supplied without appropriate checks "and the risk to patient safety remains".

It said the regulator must require pharmacies to conduct a full two-way consultation, including gathering important medical information, for example through GP records.

The consultation between prescriber and patient could be via a face-to-face conversation or on the telephone, it suggested.

The call comes amid warnings of a boom in demand for weight loss jabs this year as ministers look to expand the rollout of the medication on the NHS.

Hundreds of thousands of people are also estimated to get their prescriptions privately through online pharmacies.

The NPA has also previously urged patients to avoid buying weight loss injections from unregulated online sellers, who may be selling fake drugs.

The Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has also warned patients not to purchase medicines from unregulated suppliers such as beauty salons and via social media.

Mr Kaye said: "Obesity is one of the biggest challenges facing our country and pharmacies want to play their part in helping patients lose and maintain a healthy weight.

"Weight loss injections can play an important role in efforts to tackle obesity when prescribed as part of a carefully managed treatment programme for patients who are most in need of support.

"However, we are concerned that the current regulations allow some patients to inappropriately access weight loss injections without proper consultation or examination of historical medical records.

"There's nothing wrong with online services in principle, but it's important the regulator takes this opportunity to make compulsory a full consultation before dispensing high risk medication such as weight loss injections and ensure supply is prioritised for those in most clinical need, including those with type two diabetes.

"Medicines are not like ordinary goods for sale, they must be handled with great care because they have the power to harm as well as to heal.

"We urge anyone who is unsure about medicine to speak to their pharmacist for advice."

Weight loss jabs, known as GLP-1 receptor agonists, work by reducing food cravings.

In October, the MHRA told health professionals to remind patients of the side effects of the drugs, such as nausea and diarrhoea and, less commonly, gallstones and pancreatitis.

It said "public interest in the use of GLP-1RA products for weight loss is high" and they are an effective treatment for obese patients with a body mass index of over 30, or over 27 if they also suffer a condition such as heart disease.

But it added: "The benefits and risks of using these medicines for weight loss by individuals who do not have obesity or who are not overweight with weight-related comorbidities have not been studied."

A spokesperson from the GPhC, said: "We require all pharmacies, including those operating online, to ensure that the way in which pharmacy services are delivered safeguards the health, safety and wellbeing of patients and the public.

"We have published guidance specifically for the safe and effective provision of pharmacy services at a distance which we expect online pharmacies in Great Britain to follow.

"We will be issuing an updated version shortly, which will set out additional safeguards around high-risk medicines, including medicines used for weight management.

"We have listened carefully to feedback we had on key changes to the updated guidance.

"Our guide for the public on how to keep safe when getting medicines or treatment online gives tips for people going online for medicines, to help them identify legitimate online pharmacies or clinics."