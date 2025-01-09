Harry Potter star Warwick Davis 'suing hospital where wife died' amid claims of 'medical negligence'

Warwick Davis and his late wife Samantha . Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Harry Potter star Warwick Davis is said to be suing the London hospital where his wife died last year.

Davis, 54, has instructed two law firms to look into the possibility of medical negligence by staff at University College Hospital, where his wife Samantha was treated for a spinal condition.

Separately an inquest is set to investigate whether hospital staff's treatment contributed to the death of the 53-year-old.

The pair met while filming Willow in 1988 and went on to marry three years later.

She was diagnosed with achondroplasia, a bone growth condition that causes dwarfism, when she was a child. She had sepsis in 2019, which caused her to become seriously ill. It also limited her mobility for the last years of her life, Davis later said.

Warwick Davis with Samantha, second from left, their son Harrison, far left, and daughter and cast member Annabelle in 2022. Picture: Alamy

Speaking after Samantha's death last year, the star said she was his "most trusted confidant and an ardent supporter of everything I did in my career".

"Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family. I miss her hugs," Davis said.

"She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life she had a wicked sense of humour and always laughed at my bad jokes."

Warwick Davis with his family. Picture: Alamy

The couple's children, Harrison and Annabelle, also paid tribute, saying "her love and happiness carried us through our whole lives".

"Mum is our best friend and we're honoured to have received a love like hers," they added.

Samantha starred in several shows and films, including Through the Dragon's Eye.

She also appeared in Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2, while her husband played both Professor Flitwick and the goblin Griphook in all eight films in the franchise.

Davis said: "With her by my side, I was sure I could achieve anything, it was like having a super-power.

"Without Sammy, there would have been no Tenable quiz show, no Willow series. No Idiot Abroad Series 3."

The pair also co-founded Little People UK in 2012 to help individuals with dwarfism and their families.