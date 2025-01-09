Harry Potter star Warwick Davis 'suing hospital where wife died' amid claims of 'medical negligence'

9 January 2025, 15:01

Warwick Davis and Samantha Davis
Warwick Davis and his late wife Samantha . Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Harry Potter star Warwick Davis is said to be suing the London hospital where his wife died last year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Davis, 54, has instructed two law firms to look into the possibility of medical negligence by staff at University College Hospital, where his wife Samantha was treated for a spinal condition.

Separately an inquest is set to investigate whether hospital staff's treatment contributed to the death of the 53-year-old.

The pair met while filming Willow in 1988 and went on to marry three years later.

She was diagnosed with achondroplasia, a bone growth condition that causes dwarfism, when she was a child. She had sepsis in 2019, which caused her to become seriously ill. It also limited her mobility for the last years of her life, Davis later said.

Read more: Warwick Davis taking time away from social media after sparking concern with tweet saying ‘I’m done here’

Read more: Harry Potter star Warwick Davis' final heartbreaking post to 'beautiful wife' following her death, aged 53

Warwick Davis with Samantha, second from left, their son Harrison, far left, and daughter and cast member Annabelle in 2022
Warwick Davis with Samantha, second from left, their son Harrison, far left, and daughter and cast member Annabelle in 2022. Picture: Alamy

Speaking after Samantha's death last year, the star said she was his "most trusted confidant and an ardent supporter of everything I did in my career".

"Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family. I miss her hugs," Davis said.

"She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life she had a wicked sense of humour and always laughed at my bad jokes."

Warwick Davis with his family
Warwick Davis with his family. Picture: Alamy

The couple's children, Harrison and Annabelle, also paid tribute, saying "her love and happiness carried us through our whole lives".

"Mum is our best friend and we're honoured to have received a love like hers," they added.

Samantha starred in several shows and films, including Through the Dragon's Eye.

She also appeared in Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2, while her husband played both Professor Flitwick and the goblin Griphook in all eight films in the franchise.

Davis said: "With her by my side, I was sure I could achieve anything, it was like having a super-power.

"Without Sammy, there would have been no Tenable quiz show, no Willow series. No Idiot Abroad Series 3."

The pair also co-founded Little People UK in 2012 to help individuals with dwarfism and their families.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Jeremy Hunt has apologised to the families of Lucy Letby's victims

'It happened on my watch': Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt apologises to the families of Lucy Letby's victims

Elon Musk (Evan Vucci/AP)

Musk to host chat with German far-right leader amid political interference fears

Mercury Flyby

Spacecraft buzzes Mercury’s north pole and beams back stunning photos

The Palisades fire burns a beachfront property in Malibu, California

Firefighters battle devastating Los Angeles wildfires as winds ease a little

France Libya Sarkozy

Sarkozy denounces ‘plot’ at trial over alleged campaign funding by Libya

Former US President Barack Obama speaks with President-elect Donald Trump before the State Funeral Service for former US President Jimmy Carter

All five living US presidents unite at funeral of Jimmy Carter as Obama and Trump chat ahead of service

US President-elect Donald Trump

New York’s highest appeals court declines to block Trump’s hush money sentencing

Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter honoured at Washington funeral before Georgia hometown burial

Richard Hammond and wife arriving at the Edge of Tomorrow World Premiere, BFI IMAX, Waterloo, London.

Richard Hammond announces split from wife after 'amazing 28 years together'

Ripple And Other Crypto Photo Illustrations

Judge dismisses man’s did to recover hard drive with £600million worth of bitcoin on it from landfill

Bedford Bus Station

Teen boy stabbed to death by group of men at bus station as police hunt for killers

Newly-elected Lebanese president Joseph Aoun reviews the honour guard

Lebanon’s parliament chooses army chief as president, ending two-year deadlock

The pound has fallen to its lowest point in over a year.

Pound falls to lowest point in over a year as soaring borrowing costs spark fears Labour 'could be forced to hike taxes'

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch

RMT union boss Mick Lynch announces retirement

he world's most wanted female ISIS terrorist, Hayat Boumeddienne (pictured), is living in Syria

World’s most wanted female ISIS terrorist found alive and living freely in Syria

Maxar Technologies satellite image created on January 8, 2025 shows a view of homes near Fair Oaks Avenue in Altadena, California while fires are burning.

LA fires' trail of destruction seen from space in shocking before-and-after satellite images

Latest News

See more Latest News

Shamima Begum will not be allowed to return to the UK

ISIS bride Shamima Begum will not be allowed back in Britain, vows Foreign Secretary

Ambulances at Queens Hospital

NHS experiencing 'pandemic-level' pressure as flu cases soar - with cold snap to make things worse as temperatures drop
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip

Palestinian death toll surpasses 46,000, says Gaza Health Ministry

Former Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg (centre) leaves Selkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday after sentencing

Rugby star Stuart Hogg avoids jail after admitting subjecting wife to five years of abuse

Fresh weather warnings for ice have been issued

Met Office issues fresh weather warnings for ice as Brits face further travel disruption

Mozambique’s opposition leader Venancio Mondlane arrives at the Mavalane International Airport in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique opposition leader returns from self-imposed exile

Russell Brand

Russell Brand admits speeding after being caught driving at 95mph

US president Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk from Marine One as they arrive back at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington

Biden cancels trip to meet pope and Zelensky as fires rage in California

Liz Truss has issued a cease and desist letter to Keir Starmer

Liz Truss sends cease and desist letter to Keir Starmer over 'defamatory' claim she 'crashed the economy'
Shoppers are being warned of rising food prices in 2025 as a result of the Budget

Food prices are not 'going anywhere but up' in 2025, warns retail body

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate is celebrating her 43rd birthday

Prince William hails Kate's 'remarkable strength' as he sends touching birthday message

'I've cried too many tears': Heartbroken Meghan takes to social media to announce death of beloved companion

'I've cried too many tears': Heartbroken Meghan takes to social media to announce death of beloved companion
Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew reported to police for 'using fake name', as fresh royal row erupts

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News