Jewish society slams 'utterly abhorrent' video showing Warwick University Conservative society singing along to 'Nazi song'

Herms Niel, who composed Erika, conducting the marching band of the Reich Labour Service at a rally ground. Picture: Getty Images/X

By Flaminia Luck

A university's Jewish society has slammed an "utterly abhorrent" video showing a numbers of students from Warwick University Conservative Association singing along to an apparent 'Nazi song'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The video shows members of the society singing and dancing along to 'Erika' - a song strongly associated with the Nazi German army - at a chairman's dinner event.

The military song was frequently played during Nazi Party public events.

EXCL 🚨 Tory student group held black-tie dinner two weeks ago where members sang German marching song used by the Nazis in WW2



Warwick Uni Conservative Association sorry after dancing to “Erika” — used by SS and Wermacht and today white supremacists https://t.co/ZdQvhgFvBd pic.twitter.com/9Qva9rUqqP — Gabriel Pogrund (@Gabriel_Pogrund) June 30, 2024

The Union of Jewish Students and Warwick Jewish Society condemned the actions in the footage as "utterly abhorrent" and demanded that action is taken by the university and Conservative party.

They said on Instagram: "The blatant and unchallenged support for Nazism at the Warwick Conservative Associations 'chairman's dinner' is utterly abhorrent.

"Glorification of the Nazis has no place in our society especially on campus. It is in no way acceptable and must be widely condemned.

"We expect swift and decisive action from the University of Warwick and the Conservative Party. Actions must have consequences."

A university spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of this video and the allegations surrounding it, which are extremely troubling. Behaviour like this is reprehensible and we are disappointed to see our students involved.

“The University is reviewing the material disclosed to us via our reporting service and has notified the Student’s Union.

"We have requested a meeting with the Jewish Society (Jsoc) to assist with our review.”

The University of Warwick Conservative Association apologised for any offence caused and claimed the person heard singing the lyrics of the song was not an association member.

A spokesperson for the Conservative Party said the student group was not affiliated to it.

"There is no place for racism in the Conservative Party and we will always ensure appropriate action is taken against any member who acts in ways that are not in accordance with our values of tolerance and respect," the spokesperson added.

The song Erika was also used by white supremacists like Thomas Sewell, the New Zealand-born Australian founder of the National Socialist Network, who was linked to the perpetrator of the Christchurch mosque shooting.

The leaked video of the Warwick event shows several members of the association joining in when the song is played via the sound system.

Then the footage is cut short, when one member observes the camera and says: "Don't film!".

According to The Times, it is alleged that later some members chanted "Kill the Hughs", apparently swapping the word 'Jews' with the first name of the recently departed association chairman Hugh Herring, who declared: "Hail the chairman".

The association has removed its website and closed its X page.

The following statement was released.

It said: "The University of Warwick Conservative Association wholeheartedly condemns the behaviour exhibited during this video and apologises for any offence that has been caused.

"We also reject any allegation that we are a ‘toxic society’ that ‘normalises racism’.

"Our members have consistently campaigned against anti-Semitism on campus, including campaigning to disaffiliate Warwick Student’s Union from the National Union of Students over its failure to deal with anti-Semitism.

"Our members have also worked hard to ensure the Students Union commemorates Holocaust Memorial Day in a fitting way. We are proud of these efforts and will continue to stand against discrimination."

Read more: 'Disillusioned' Reform UK candidates disowns party following racism row and endorses Tories instead

Read more: Reform UK withdraws support for three election candidates amid racism scandal

The statement added: "In relation to the event, the song ‘Erika’ was playing for a brief period. Once we became aware of the song being played and what it represents, an exec member spoke to the DJ, and it was immediately turned off.

"We have subsequently found that the song was requested by a lone member directly to the DJ. We stress that it was not included in the preplanned music selection handed to the DJ. We have ensured that said member will not be welcome at any future events.

"We can also confirm that the person heard actively singing lyrics is not a University of Warwick Conservative Association member, and he has been barred from future events along with others.

"We would note that the overwhelming majority of those seen in the video were completely unaware of the origins and connotations of the song.

"We are committed to ensuring that anyone else we find to have knowingly engaged with the song is no longer welcome at events.

"In relation to the other accusations, having spoken extensively to people present at the event, nobody has any knowledge or recollections of those comments/chants occurring.

"Once again, we apologise for the hurt this incident has caused and will fully cooperate with any subsequent investigation initiated by the University."