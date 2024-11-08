WATCH: Dramatic moment undercover police officers arrest phone snatcher in Oxford Circus

8 November 2024, 15:59

Watch the moment this phone snatcher was caught by police in Oxford Circus
Watch the moment this phone snatcher was caught by police in Oxford Circus. Picture: Met Police

By Henry Moore

This is the moment undercover police apprehended a phone snatcher targeting an elderly tourist in Oxford Circus.

Dramatic video footage released by the Met Police shows two undercover officers pursuing a phone snatcher and tackling him to the ground before he can rob an elderly pedestrian.

The video, captured in Oxford Circus on August 30, shows Sofian Hadar, 23, stalking an unsuspecting tourist before reaching for their pocket.

The two officers, who had been tasked with spotting suspicious behaviour, then pounced on the man, preventing the theft.

Hadar later returned the phone he had stolen to its owner, an Egyptian heart surgeon, and pleaded guilty to theft.

He was sentenced to 11 months behind bars.

Detective Superintendent Saj Hussain, who leads on phone robbery and theft in the Met, said: “Thanks to these observant and fast-acting officers another mobile phone thief has been taken off the streets of London.

“We understand the impact robbery can have on victims and we also recognise that there is still much more to do to tackle the problem as we make London safer.

“Met officers are targeting resources in hotspot areas with increased patrols and plain clothes officers - and this result makes clear this approach is having a positive impact.

“We encourage people to report as soon as they can whenever they have been the victim of a robbery or theft so officers can attend the scene and investigate swiftly.”

This comes just days after three phone snatchers were filmed being arrested in a London chicken shop.

One man and two teenagers, who used electric bikes in a slew of phone thefts across southeast London, have been sentenced for their crimes.

Watch police arrest footage as three sentenced as Met crackdown on mobile phone theft in south east London

Kie Joyce, 21, was sentenced to three and a half years' imprisonment for his role in the thefts.

The two sixteen-year-olds cannot be named for legal reasons.

The trio are believed to have stolen a staggering 35 phones, valued at over £20,000 during their crime spree.

And in footage shared by the Met Police, the brazen thieves can be seen being apprehended in a London Kentucky Fried Chicken outlet.

PC Alex Earley, who led the investigation, said: “I am pleased our investigation has brought three offenders to justice for their part to play in a spate of phone thefts in our local area. This demonstrates our commitment to addressing concerns from those living and working here.

“Our top priority is to drive down crime that impacts our communities the most, creating neighbourhoods where everyone feels safe.”

The Met launched its investigation in 2023, focusing on criminals using electric bikes to steal mobile phones.

The men would aggressively ride the bikes onto the pavement, before grabbing the devices from pedestrians’ hands.

Commander Owain Richards, the lead for mobile phone thefts in London, added: “We understand the impact of mobile phone theft can have on victims, it’s an invasive and sometimes violent crime- and we’re committed to protecting Londoners and tackling this issue as we make the capital safer.

“We continue to use data and technology to build intelligence and track stolen items to target offenders. We are also working phone firms to ‘design out’ the ability for phones to be reused and sold on as we seek to dismantle the criminal market that fuels robbery and theft.

“We encourage people to report as soon as they can whenever they have been a victim of mobile phone theft, so officers can investigate swiftly”.

