Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

12 April 2020, 15:51

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

Today's press conference comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson was discharged from hospital on Sunday following a battle with coronavirus.

The UK leader said "the NHS has saved my life, no question" in his first address to the nation since he was allowed to leave St Thomas' in London.

Meanwhile, ministers have come under pressure to provide more personal protective equipment to nurses on the frontline of the Covid-19 outbreak and to teachers who will return to work after the Easter break.

Elsewhere, Pope Francis and other church leaders have broken centuries of tradition by holding Easter addresses online because of the pandemic.

For all the latest coronavirus updates, follow our live blog here

