Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

4 May 2020, 14:28 | Updated: 4 May 2020, 16:46

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

The press conference today will be hosted by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

It came as the Government's plans for reopening workplaces were leaked, with measures thought to include stopping hot-desking and staggering shifts.

Elsewhere, London’s NHS Nightingale Hospital is going to be placed on ‘standby’ after the number of coronavirus patients needing intensive care beds dropped in the capital.

The Prime Minister is also set to say the race to develop a vaccine against Covid-19 is "humanity against the virus" as he calls on nations to pull together in response to the pandemic.

