Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

5 May 2020, 16:25 | Updated: 5 May 2020, 16:44

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is hosting this evening's press briefing as Virgin Atlantic announced they will stop flying services from London Gatwick and plan to cut over 3,000 jobs as part of a restructuring programme amid the coronavirus crisis.

The UK's coronavirus-related death toll is now the highest of any country in Europe and is the second-worst in the world behind the US.

The Government is also set to launch a nationwide advert campaign to encourage the country to download and use the NHSX track-and-trace smartphone app.

Follow our live updates below...

Happening Now

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

'Serious incident' after reported stabbing in Co-op store in Welsh village

Coronavirus: Rival states targeted UK and US coronavirus labs with 'malicious cyber campaigns'

Coronavirus: 693 more people with COVID-19 have died in UK

Coronavirus: Now more than 250,000 global COVID-19 deaths, says Johns Hopkins tally

Coronavirus: Warning about potential COVID hospital crisis was made a month before lockdown

The News Explained

It's Raab v Starmer again at PMQs

Raab v Starmer in Prime Minister's Questions: Watch in full

How to make your own facemask

How to make your own coronavirus facemask from an old t-shirt
Police have clarified lockdown enforcement

Coronavirus lockdown: Police issue guidance on 'reasonable excuses' for going outside
Can you wash your car during the coronavirus lockdown?

Can you wash your car during the coronavirus lockdown?

Would the UK have done better without a lockdown?

UK lockdown v Early lockdown v No lockdown: Which would have worked best?