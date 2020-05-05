Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is hosting this evening's press briefing as Virgin Atlantic announced they will stop flying services from London Gatwick and plan to cut over 3,000 jobs as part of a restructuring programme amid the coronavirus crisis.

The UK's coronavirus-related death toll is now the highest of any country in Europe and is the second-worst in the world behind the US.

The Government is also set to launch a nationwide advert campaign to encourage the country to download and use the NHSX track-and-trace smartphone app.

Follow our live updates below...