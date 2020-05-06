Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

It came as Boris Johnson was questioned by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer over the UK’s "appalling" coronavirus death toll after the Prime Minister claimed the Government’s approach to the virus had been successful.

Earlier today, it was revealed Chancellor Rishi Sunak is considering how to wind down the Government's coronavirus furlough scheme as concerns over spiralling costs rise.

Elsewhere, the boss of Heathrow warned the Government must "take the right steps" to protect the aviation industry or the UK will be "giving up a huge national advantage that we have today to our rivals in France and Germany."

