Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

6 May 2020, 15:31 | Updated: 6 May 2020, 16:54

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

It came as Boris Johnson was questioned by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer over the UK’s "appalling" coronavirus death toll after the Prime Minister claimed the Government’s approach to the virus had been successful.

Earlier today, it was revealed Chancellor Rishi Sunak is considering how to wind down the Government's coronavirus furlough scheme as concerns over spiralling costs rise.

Elsewhere, the boss of Heathrow warned the Government must "take the right steps" to protect the aviation industry or the UK will be "giving up a huge national advantage that we have today to our rivals in France and Germany."

Follow our live updates below...

Happening Now

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Coronavirus: Government misses COVID-19 testing target for fourth day in a row

Coronavirus: Could a llama hold the key to treating COVID-19?

Coronavirus: Germany to reopen shops, allow two households to meet and resume Bundesliga

Coronavirus deaths in UK pass 30,000 after 649 more people die

'My dad died from coronavirus and I might have brought it home to him'

The News Explained

NHS Covid-19 app: Hands on with the new coronavirus tracing app

NHS Covid-19 app: Hands on with the new coronavirus tracing app
It's Raab v Starmer again at PMQs

Raab v Starmer in Prime Minister's Questions: Watch in full

How to make your own facemask

How to make your own coronavirus facemask from an old t-shirt
Police have clarified lockdown enforcement

Coronavirus lockdown: Police issue guidance on 'reasonable excuses' for going outside
Can you wash your car during the coronavirus lockdown?

Can you wash your car during the coronavirus lockdown?