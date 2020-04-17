Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

17 April 2020, 16:31

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

The press conference will be hosted by business secretary Alok Sharma.

It comes as the UK's coronavirus death toll rose to 14,576 - up 847 from Thursday.

At yesterday's press conference, foreign secretary Dominic Raab announced that the lockdown would last at least three more weeks.

