Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

Today's press conference will be hosted by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

It follows Monday's statement by Dominic Cummings, in which he defended his decision to travel to Durham during lockdown for childcare reasons.

On Tuesday, Conservative MP and junior minister for the Scotland office Douglas Ross has resigned from government over the controversy.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced on Monday that thousands of high street shops, department stores and shopping centres across England could open again from June 15th.

READ MORE: UK allows use of ebola drug remdesivir in severely ill coronavirus patients

READ MORE: Garden parties and BBQs 'could be allowed next month' as lockdown eases in England

READ MORE: Boris Johnson's approval ratings drop 20% as he refuses to sack Dominic Cummings