Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is hosting today's press conference.

It comes as ONS statistics revealed that there have been more than 1,000 coronavirus-related care home deaths in the UK.

The UK's coronavirus death toll also passed 17,000, with a further 823 deaths recorded.

