Watch Live As MPs Vote On Legislation To Block No-Deal Brexit

4 September 2019, 16:55 | Updated: 4 September 2019, 17:11

Watch this historic moment live as MPs vote on legislation looking to block a no-deal Brexit. If approved, the bill will be rushed through to the House of Lords in an attempt to stop the proroguing of Parliament next week.

MPs have started debating whether to prevent the UK leaving the EU without a deal next month.

They seized control of today's parliamentary agenda last night - a vote in which 21 Conservatives lost their places in the party for defying the government.

Boris Johnson has called the proposal to block no-deal a "surrender Bill" which would "wreck any chance" of getting a new agreement.

