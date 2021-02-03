Watch LIVE: MPs observe minute's silence for Captain Sir Tom Moore at PMQs

By Patrick Grafton-Green

MPs have observed a minute's silence for Captain Sir Tom Moore at PMQs today after the national hero died aged 100. Watch live from 12pm.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer amid a growing row over quarantine hotels.

Amid the ongoing row over the government's plans, Health Secretary Matt Hancock refused to confirm that quarantine hotels for international arrivals will open this month when quizzed on LBC this morning, despite growing criticism over how long it is taking to implement the measure.

Meanwhile, targeted door-to-door testing continues to take place in England to prevent the spread of the South African coronavirus variant.

It comes amid news the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine could cut Covid-19 transmission rates by 67%, in news which has been hailed by a leading pharmacologist as the "holy grail" of the global vaccine rollout.