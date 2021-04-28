Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer clash at PMQs amid 'sleaze' scandal

28 April 2021, 13:26 | Updated: 28 April 2021, 13:27

By Will Taylor

Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer faced each other at PMQs today amid explosive allegations of 'sleaze' levelled at senior Tory figures.

The Prime Minister has spent the past week on the defence over allegations of corruption and improper relationships between himself, private businesses and party donors.

He was quizzed by the Labour leader over reports suggesting he would rather "let the bodies pile high" and let Covid "rip" rather than put England into a third national lockdown.

It also emerged today that the electoral commission is launching a formal investigation into the funding of refurbishment of the Prime Minister's Downing Street flat.

