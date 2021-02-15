Live

Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson holds Downing Street press conference

By Maddie Goodfellow

Watch live as Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosts a Downing Street coronavirus press conference.

The press conference comes as ministers are to begin reviewing coronavirus lockdown restrictions in England after more than 15 million people across the UK received their first dose of a vaccine.

In a video message to the nation, Boris Johnson hailed the achievement - just over two months after the vaccination programme delivered its first jab - as a "significant milestone" in the fight against the disease.

Also on Monday, the first travellers entering the UK from "red list" countries were required to go into supervised hotel quarantine.

People have to pay £1,750 to stay in government-designated hotels for 10 days, to try and stop new variants of Covid entering the UK.

It is now just a week until the PM is set to unveil a 'roadmap out of lockdown', with Health Secretary Matt Hancock telling LBC lockdown measures will be lifted by government "as soon as we safely can".