Live

Watch live: Boris Johnson faces grilling from MPs in wake of Covid vaccine ‘greed’ comment

Boris Johnson is facing questions from MPs at the Commons Liaison Committee this afternoon over the government's handling of the pandemic and vaccine rollout.

Mr Johnson will speak for 90 minutes where he will face a grilling on a variety of topics linked to the pandemic.

It comes after reports emerged that he said the UK's success in the vaccination programme was due to "capitalism" and "greed".

