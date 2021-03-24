Live

Watch live: Boris Johnson faces grilling from MPs in wake of Covid vaccine ‘greed’ comment

24 March 2021, 15:34 | Updated: 24 March 2021, 15:54

Boris Johnson is facing questions from MPs at the Commons Liaison Committee this afternoon over the government's handling of the pandemic and vaccine rollout.

Mr Johnson will speak for 90 minutes where he will face a grilling on a variety of topics linked to the pandemic.

It comes after reports emerged that he said the UK's success in the vaccination programme was due to "capitalism" and "greed".

Follow the latest at the top of the page

READ MORE: EU calls for tougher controls on vaccine exports

READ MORE: Analysis: Why rebel Tories say the data for lifting lockdown is on their side

Latest News

See more Latest News

Egypt Suez canal

Egypt’s Suez Canal blocked by large container ship

Bordeaux mayor Pierre Hurmic during the tasting session (Christophe Ena/AP)

Tasters savour fine wine that orbited Earth

Egypt Suez Canal

Suez Canal blocked after large cargo ship turns sideways

Police carrying long sticks were seen combing the forecourt outside Holyroodhouse on Wednesday morning

Man arrested after bomb squad called to Queen's official Edinburgh residence
Prince Harry's new job as a commissioner looking at media misinformation is his second appointment in two days.

Prince Harry lands new job as Commissioner in 'fight against misinformation' in media
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting of the German government

Germany drops Easter shutdown plan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien discussed the case of a seal which had to be put down after being attacked by a dog

'Why can't you feel sorry for Freddie the seal and for the dog owner?'
Nick Ferrari challenges Priti Patel over comments made by the PM

Nick Ferrari challenges Priti Patel over PM's 'capitalism and greed' comments
Nick Ferrari was speaking with Tory MP Steve Baker

Tory MP Steve Baker: PM should 'look at data' and bring forward route out of lockdown
'We haven't been allowed to grieve': Caller opens up about losing her mother

'We haven't been allowed to grieve': Caller opens up about losing her mother
James O'Brien talks to Danny Wallace about what would happen if our screens went blank

Danny Wallace tells James O'Brien about his book that "talks to kids about lockdown"
The former Met Commissioner was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Policing Covid: 'Officers have largely done pretty good job in unusual circumstances'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London