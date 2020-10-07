Watch live: Boris Johnson faces Keir Starmer at PMQs

Boris Johnson will face Sir Keir Starmer over the despatch box as the UK continues to face the coronavirus crisis.

It comes after Mr Johnson used his Conservative virtual conference speech yesterday to pledge that he would not let the coronavirus crisis thwart efforts to "level up" the country, saying the virus should act as a trigger for speeding up social and economic change.

Figures released yesterday show the number of weekly deaths involving coronavirus in England and Wales has risen by more than half in seven days.

Watch the full session live right here from 12PM.