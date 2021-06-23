Boris Johnson faces Keir Starmer at Prime Minister's Questions

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Boris Johnson will face MPs during the weekly Prime Minister's Questions session at 12pm. Watch it live here.

He will appear opposite Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in the House of Commons.

It comes as the Government comes under increasing pressure to reopen the travel sector, with one tourism boss warning it is "now or never" for summer trips.

About 800 people, including pilots, cabin crew and travel agents, are set to protest on a "day of action" outside Parliament today, while events are also planned in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

It is estimated that 195,000 jobs in travel have been lost or are at risk since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Meanwhile, a minister this morning defended the possibility of allowing thousands of VIPs to attend Euro 2020 matches without quarantining while numbers are still limited at weddings in England.

LBC’s Nick Ferrari pointed out to Minister for Data and Media John Whittingdale: "You can dance around at Wembley with total strangers but you can’t dance at your daughter’s wedding, or indeed you still restrict the numbers at funerals."

Mr Whittingdale responded: "I completely understand people’s frustration and I want people to be able to dance around at weddings and go to the theatre as much as everybody else but this is a careful programme. 

"We’ve identified specific events where we’ve allowed people to attend in greater numbers in order to test that it is safe... and so far the evidence is very encouraging and it is on that basis that we’ve been able to move to make further relaxations."

Wednesday also marks five years since the Brexit referendum, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowing in a statement that it is his "mission" to use the freedoms it gave to deliver a better future for the British people.

