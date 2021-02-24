Live

Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson faces MPs at PMQs

By Megan White

Boris Johnson is facing MPs during the weekly Prime Minister's Questions session at 12pm. Watch it live here.

He will speak opposite Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in the House of Commons from midday.

It comes after it was announced that secondary schools will be asked to deliver summer schools as part of the Government's multimillion-pound catch-up programme for children in England who have faced disruption due to Covid-19.

On Tuesday, Pfizer denied any vaccine supply issues after Matt Hancock told LBC that this week will be "quieter" in terms of inoculation numbers.

There were also reports that Chancellor Rishi Sunak will use his Budget on March 3 to extend the stamp duty holiday, moving the deadline from March 31 to the end of June.