Live

Watch live: Boris Johnson faces MPs at PMQs amid lobbying row

14 April 2021, 11:28 | Updated: 14 April 2021, 11:56

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Boris Johnson is facing MPs for Prime Minister's Questions at 12pm. Watch it live here.

The PM will speak opposite Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in the House of Commons from midday on Wednesday.

It comes as the Opposition urges MPs to vote through a proposal to establish a parliamentary inquiry into David Cameron's lobbying activities for Greensill Capital.

Mr Cameron appealed to ministers to award emergency Covid funds to the collapsed financial firm, in which he has "tens of millions" of shares.

READ MORE: EasyJet ready to 'ramp up' flights for summer holiday season from late May

Labour wants to create an anti-sleaze committee to investigate lobbying, including the former prime minister's activities.

Shadow Cabinet Office minister Rachel Reeves earlier condemned Mr Cameron's "sleazy" behaviour, accusing him of acting "just to line his pockets".

She told LBC: "The former Prime Minister has used that contact list of his to get special access to companies that he was lobbying for - not in the national interest to protect British jobs and British business, but in his own interest. To line his own pockets because he had share options worth tens of millions of pounds.

"It's not right, it's not a level playing field, and it's frankly sleazy."

Meanwhile, surge coronavirus testing has been extended to another part of south London after the South Africa variant was found in Southwark.

The case was discovered in the Rotherhithe SE16 ward of Southwark, where targeted door-to-door testing is now taking place.

It comes after the largest amount of surge testing to date began in neighbouring Lambeth and Wandsworth after 44 confirmed cases of the strain were detected.

Coronavirus restrictions were eased on Monday, with pubs and restaurants now able to serve outdoors and non-essential retail reopening.

Latest News

See more Latest News

People storm the Capitol in Washington on January 6

Report details failings that left US Capitol Police unprepared for insurrection
Bosses at Chester Zoo are pleading with ministers to provide extra funding

Chester Zoo: Endangered animals in 'last chance saloon' due to lack of Govt funding
The site where a bus overturned in southern Egypt

20 dead after bus and truck collide in Egypt

Countries on the Government's "green list" are said to be of huge interest to easyJet customers

EasyJet ready to 'ramp up' flights for summer holiday season from late May
People wearing masks stand in queues to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai, India

Mumbai imposes strict coronavirus restrictions as infections surge
Surge testing has been introduced in a part of Southwark

'Targeted' surge testing in Southwark after case of South Africa Covid variant found

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Greensill: 'Sleazy' David Cameron acted just 'to line his pockets', says MP Rachel Reeves

Greensill: 'Sleazy' David Cameron acted just 'to line his pockets', says MP Rachel Reeves
The UK is 'in trouble' on LGBT rights, warns Tory MP

The UK is 'in trouble' on LGBT rights, warns Tory MP

Covid bereaved families group 'turned down seven times' for meeting with Government

Covid bereaved families group 'turned down seven times' for meeting with Government
Jim Pickard gives 'astonishing' insight into David Cameron controversy

James O'Brien hears 'astonishing' insight into David Cameron lobbying controversy
Lambeth Public Health Director explains origin of spike in South Africa Covid strain

Lambeth Public Health Director explains origin of spike in South Africa Covid strain
This Brexit voter told Nick Ferrari he would now vote Remain

Leave voter would stay in EU despite 'useless' jab rollout as 'we've been lied to about Brexit'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London