Watch live: Boris Johnson faces MPs at PMQs amid lobbying row

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Boris Johnson is facing MPs for Prime Minister's Questions at 12pm. Watch it live here.

The PM will speak opposite Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in the House of Commons from midday on Wednesday.

It comes as the Opposition urges MPs to vote through a proposal to establish a parliamentary inquiry into David Cameron's lobbying activities for Greensill Capital.

Mr Cameron appealed to ministers to award emergency Covid funds to the collapsed financial firm, in which he has "tens of millions" of shares.

Labour wants to create an anti-sleaze committee to investigate lobbying, including the former prime minister's activities.

Shadow Cabinet Office minister Rachel Reeves earlier condemned Mr Cameron's "sleazy" behaviour, accusing him of acting "just to line his pockets".

She told LBC: "The former Prime Minister has used that contact list of his to get special access to companies that he was lobbying for - not in the national interest to protect British jobs and British business, but in his own interest. To line his own pockets because he had share options worth tens of millions of pounds.

"It's not right, it's not a level playing field, and it's frankly sleazy."

Meanwhile, surge coronavirus testing has been extended to another part of south London after the South Africa variant was found in Southwark.

The case was discovered in the Rotherhithe SE16 ward of Southwark, where targeted door-to-door testing is now taking place.

It comes after the largest amount of surge testing to date began in neighbouring Lambeth and Wandsworth after 44 confirmed cases of the strain were detected.

Coronavirus restrictions were eased on Monday, with pubs and restaurants now able to serve outdoors and non-essential retail reopening.