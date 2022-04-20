Live

Watch live: Boris Johnson faces Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs

Boris Johnson is facing Sir Keir Starmer for a second time in as many days today as the Partygate scandal refuses to disappear.

Yesterday the Prime Minister was challenged in the Commons after he issued an apology after being fined by police.

Tory whips have reportedly told the party's MPs to block a new Partygate probe - into whether the PM lied to parliament.

Mr Johnson is scheduled to jet off to India today despite the trip clashing with the vote tomorrow over his claim from the despatch box last year that all lockdown rules were followed in Downing Street.

Follow the latest on PMQs live here