Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson goes head-to-head with Sir Keir Strarmer at PMQs

By Kate Buck

Boris Johnson will once again face MPs for his weekly appearance at Prime Minister's Questions - watch it LIVE here from 12pm.

The PM is preparing to face a grilling by Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer,

It also comes the day after the UK marked one year since the first Covid-19 anniversary, in which over 149,000 people have so far died.

He is also likely to face questions about the Home Secretary's new plans for a major shake-up of asylum seeker rules which Priti Patel said will make deportations as "swift and efficient" as possible.

Mr Johnson is currently facing criticism for reportedly telling Tory MPs that "capitalism" and "greed" were behind the UK's successful coronavirus vaccine rollout.

After Tuesday's press briefing, it was reported that the Prime Minister made the comments to his backbench MPs at a meeting of the 1922 Committee.

He said the country was "step by step, jab by jab ... on the path to reclaiming our freedoms", with 28.3 million people having received the first dose of a vaccine up to 22 March.

However, the Conservative Party leader is understood to have repeatedly asked those at the 1922 Committee meeting of backbenchers to forget he used the term as he praised AstraZeneca for supplying the Oxford vaccine at cost.

Watch PMQs live from 12pm in the video above.