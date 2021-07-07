Watch again: Boris Johnson grilled by MPs at Liaison Committee

By Nick Hardinges

Boris Johnson has been grilled by MPs at the Commons Liaison Committee.

The prime minister began being questioned by the Chairs of Commons select committees at 3:30pm.

It comes just two days after Mr Johnson outlined the details for the end of lockdown, which is expected to be confirmed for 19 July.

Earlier on Wednesday, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer warned during Prime Minister's Questions that millions of people will face being told to self-isolate if new Covid cases climb to 100,000 a day over the summer.

Watch Boris Johnson face questions from the select committee at the top of the page.

