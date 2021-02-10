Live

Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer go head-to-head at PMQs

By Maddie Goodfellow

Boris Johnson will go head-to-head against Sir Keir Starmer this afternoon in the weekly PMQ session.

It comes just one day after the government announced tough new punishments for travellers entering the UK from 'red list' countries, with £10,000 fines and 10-year jail sentences for anyone hiding the details of a visit.

On Wednesday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps defended the length of the jail terms to LBC, saying it is necessary to save lives and stop new variants "we can't deal with" entering the UK.

Elsewhere in politics, the Government is expected to announce billions of pounds in funding to help tackle the cladding crisis, more than three and a half years after the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick is due to address the Commons later today, where it is believed he will set out a package of measures.

The government has also been criticised in recent days over the news that hundreds of thousands of clinically vulnerable people were not told to shield at the start of the coronavirus pandemic due to out-of-date records, according to a report.

Watch the Commons battle LIVE in the video at the top of this page from 12pm.