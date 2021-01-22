Live

Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson leads Downing Street press conference

By Megan White

Boris Johnson is set to lead a Downing Street press conference at 5pm - watch it live here.

It is currently unclear who will speak alongside the Prime Minister.

The briefing comes after it was revealed England's coronavirus infection rate dropped slightly after the latest national lockdown.

The Covid R rate has also dropped to between 0.8 and 1 across the UK, which suggests the spread of the virus is slowing.

The number of vaccine first doses passed 5 million on Friday, with 5,100,475 Covid-19 vaccinations having taken place in England between December 8 and January 21 - a rise of 359,897 on Thursday's figures.

Of this number, 4,661,293 were the first dose of the vaccine, a rise of 357,563 on Thursday's figures, while 439,182 were the second dose, an increase of 2,334.

