Live

Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson leads Downing Street press conference

22 January 2021, 16:01

By Megan White

Boris Johnson is set to lead a Downing Street press conference at 5pm - watch it live here.

It is currently unclear who will speak alongside the Prime Minister.

The briefing comes after it was revealed England's coronavirus infection rate dropped slightly after the latest national lockdown.

The Covid R rate has also dropped to between 0.8 and 1 across the UK, which suggests the spread of the virus is slowing.

The number of vaccine first doses passed 5 million on Friday, with 5,100,475 Covid-19 vaccinations having taken place in England between December 8 and January 21 - a rise of 359,897 on Thursday's figures.

Of this number, 4,661,293 were the first dose of the vaccine, a rise of 357,563 on Thursday's figures, while 439,182 were the second dose, an increase of 2,334.

Read more: £500 Covid payment for those who self-isolate is 'speculation', minister tells LBC

Read more: Sadiq Khan calls for airport quarantine hotels for people arriving in UK

Latest News

See more Latest News

Trump

Pelosi to trigger Trump impeachment trial next week

US coin

Rare US gold coin dating from 1787 sold for 9m dollars

Spanish beach holidays are not looking likely for this summer

British tourists unlikely to be allowed into Spain 'until end of summer'
Germany Russia Navalny

Russian authorities seek to curb protests by Alexei Navalny supporters
Sri Lanka Virus Outbreak

Sri Lanka approves AstraZeneca vaccine amid health system collapse warning
Nepal Politics

Tens of thousands protest in Nepal over dissolution of parliament

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States

When is Joe Biden's inauguration and will President Trump attend?
Boris Johnson has expressed concern about the new Covid variant

Brazil Covid strain: What is the new variant? Have flights been stopped?
Donald Trump is expected to be impeached for a second time

What does impeachment mean for Donald Trump? What happened in the vote?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Environment Secretary: It's not the right time to close UK borders

Environment Secretary: It's not the right time to close UK borders
Natasha Devon tells James O'Brien 'hypocritical' lockdown skeptics are 'weaponising mental health'

'Hypocritical' lockdown skeptics are 'weaponising mental health', Natasha Devon says
Phone paid services – Finally help is at hand for consumers

Phone paid services – Finally help is at hand for consumers

James had to point out to the caller he had broken the rules...

Caller gives shocking answer over ease of getting house party invite
Sadiq Khan tells LBC he is willing to stand for re-election this year

Sadiq Khan tells LBC he is willing to stand for re-election this year
James O'Brien caller explains why UK has worst Covid death rate in the world

James O'Brien caller explains why UK has worst Covid death rate in the world

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London