Watch LIVE: PM holds Covid-19 press conference as lockdown eases in England

29 March 2021, 15:11

By Will Taylor

Boris Johnson is leading a news conference at 5pm as lockdown measures across England eased today.

Groups of up to six people, or an unlimited number of people from just two households, can now meet outside.

Organised outdoor sport has also returned and the start of the day saw swimmers enjoy an early morning dip at the lido.

However, the reopening has been combined with words of caution. The Government has dropped its "stay at home" slogan but continues to encourage people to stay local.

The Prime Minister has said the roadmap to return to normal depends "depends on things going right" and the Government wants to ensure this phase of reopening does not lead to a big spike in infections.

Meanwhile, an expert has warned against hugging relatives and friends in park reunions, even if they had one dose of a vaccine.

