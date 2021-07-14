Watch Again: Boris Johnson faces first PMQs since confirming 19 July unlock

14 July 2021, 11:53 | Updated: 14 July 2021, 13:23

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Boris Johnson faced MPs at Prime Minister's Questions for the first time since confirming that Covid restrictions will be lifted on 19 July. Watch it live here.

The prime minister went head-to-head with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer just days after a press conference in which he said the new date for England's 'Freedom Day' will go ahead as planned.

It comes as coronavirus cases in the UK continue to rise, with some leading doctors branding Mr Johnson's decision to push on with the lockdown lift as "irresponsible".

Boris Johnson being grilled by MPs at PMQs
Boris Johnson being grilled by MPs at PMQs. Picture: PA

Elsewhere, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan confirmed overnight that masks would remain compulsory on the capital's public transport systems.

Earlier on Wednesday, the mayor told LBC that an overwhelming majority of Londoners back the continuation of compulsory face coverings on public transport.

You can watch the prime minister being grilled by MPs by clicking the YouTube link at the top of the page.

