Watch live: Boris Johnson set to announce plans to reopen zoos

10 June 2020, 16:57

Boris Johnson is due to lead the government's daily briefing on coronavirus later today where he is expected to confirm plans to reopen zoos and safari parks from next week.

The development comes after the OECD warned that the UK's economy is likely to be the worst affected among developed countries due to coronavirus.

The Prime Minister is to deliver his daily update from 5pm today.

In other news today, Boris Johnson is looking at plans to set up 'air bridges' to help restart the UK's aviation industry, and Frankie and Benny's announces the closure of 125 sites with up to 3,000 jobs at risk

Watch the prime minister live below from 5pm.

