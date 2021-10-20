Watch again: Boris Johnson takes questions at PMQs

Boris Johnson faced questions at PMQs today, the first since the cabinet reshuffle and conference recess ended.

Today's Prime Minister's Questions comes as the national coronavirus situation worsens, with cases rising and warnings from NHS leaders ahead of winter.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng insisted this morning that there "categorically" won't be another lockdown this year.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid is to give a press conference on coronavirus later today.