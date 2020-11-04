Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson to face Keir Starmer at PMQs

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face off against Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during their regular weekly exchange. It comes as England is set to enter its second national lockdown on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the UK coronavirus death toll has risen by 397, the biggest jump in more than five months.

The latest fatalities within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test bring the UK's official total to 47,250.