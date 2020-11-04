Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson to face Keir Starmer at PMQs

4 November 2020, 08:32

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face off against Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during their regular weekly exchange. It comes as England is set to enter its second national lockdown on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the UK coronavirus death toll has risen by 397, the biggest jump in more than five months.

The latest fatalities within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test bring the UK's official total to 47,250.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kelly Loeffler

Democrats losing paths to Senate control as Republicans hang on
Nancy Pelosi

Democrats set to keep control of House, but lose seats to Republicans
US President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House

Trump brands US election process ‘a major fraud’ and calls for voting to stop
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi

Democrats likely to retain control of House but struggle to gain seats
A man watches US election results come in

US election hinges on Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania

Trump during an election watch party

Trump wins Florida while locked in tight races with Biden in other swing states

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel and lockdown: What the government is saying about going away

Can I still go on holiday during second lockdown? New travel rules and restrictions explained
Boris Johnson confirmed a second England lockdown would start on November 5

When does England go into a second lockdown? And what is the end date?
Childcare rules and restrictions in Covid tier system explained

Tier 1, 2 and 3 childcare rules and bubbles explained

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nigel Farage gives his verdict on US election

Nigel Farage gives his verdict on the US election

Kermit Roosevelt explains Trump's US Postal Service "strategy"

Kermit Roosevelt explains Trump's US Postal Service "strategy"
The former Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC on election night

David Miliband: Neither Trump nor Biden will do a post-Brexit trade deal
Joe and Trump

Professor who predicted last 13 US election results says Joe Biden will win
The President's Pastor told LBC he predicted a landslide for Donald Trump

Donald Trump's pastor: 'hopefully we can overturn Roe V. Wade'
'I suggest Joe Biden can start to put a smile on his face,' says US pollster

'I suggest Joe Biden can start to put a smile on his face,' says US pollster

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London