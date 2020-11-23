Live

Watch live: Boris Johnson unveils Covid Winter Plan to MPs

23 November 2020, 14:35 | Updated: 23 November 2020, 15:37

By Maddie Goodfellow

Boris Johnson will unveil his Covid Winter Plan to MPs including an update on national plans for Christmas and a return to tough tiered local restrictions post-lockdown.

Boris Johnson will present his Covid winter plan to the Commons at 3:30 today, with a televised address to the nation expected this evening.

As the Prime Minister is still self-isolating after coming into contact with an MP who later tested positive for Covid-19, the statement and address will both be virtual.

He is expected to outline the new Tier system to replace lockdown on December 3, as well as how restrictions will be relaxed over Christmas for "limited socialising".

However, which tiers each local area will be in will not be announced until Thursday.

The PM is also expected to announce a mass coronavirus testing programme will be launched in the areas with the highest Covid rates in the country.

