Live

Watch live from 6.30pm: Boris Johnson updates nation as second lockdown looms

31 October 2020, 16:09 | Updated: 31 October 2020, 17:09

Boris Johnson is updating the nation this evening
Boris Johnson is updating the nation this evening. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson is to deliver an update to the nation over reports of a second national lockdown.

The Prime Minister will speak to the nation this afternoon amid a major row after reports of his plans were leaked.

The update from Mr Johnson has been twice delayed with the initial 4pm time pushed back to 5pm and then 6.30pm.

It is expected that any plans announced by Mr Johnson will come into effect from Wednesday and last until December.

Watch the prime minister's press conference at the top of this page

READ MORE: Boris Johnson to address the nation amid reports of new national lockdown

READ MORE: Covid spreading in England 'faster than worst case scenario'

READ MORE: Sturgeon tells Scots to only travel to England if it's 'essential'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police are still hunting for a suspect

Orthodox priest fighting for life after being shot at French church
BREAKING News

Orthodox priest shot at church in France

The UK has seen coronavirus cases soar in recent weeks

UK passes 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases

Turkey Earthquake

Death toll reaches 37 after Turkey quake

A new national lockdown is coming in England, reports have claimed

Boris Johnson to address the nation amid reports of 'month-long' lockdown
Taiwan LGBTQ Parade

Huge crowd turns out for LGBT march in Taiwan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Childcare rules and restrictions in Covid tier system explained

Tier 1, 2 and 3 childcare rules and bubbles explained

Restaurants across the country offered free school meals to kids over half term

Free school meals: How to find out who’s offering food this half term
Donald Trump And Joe Biden faced off in Tenessee

US presidential debate: Who won? The key things you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Maajid Nawaz corners epidemiologist over cost of second lockdown

Maajid Nawaz corners epidemiologist over cost of second lockdown
Maajid Nawaz hits out at plans for second national lockdown

Maajid Nawaz hits out at plans for second national lockdown

Ex-Clinton advisor tips Joe Biden to beat Donald Trump in White House race

Ex-Clinton advisor tips Joe Biden to beat Donald Trump in White House race
England could have avoided lockdown if Government followed science, expert suggests

Government didn't follow science recommending lockdown, insists expert
Trump reelection could spur break up of United States, former Governor fears

Trump reelection could spur break up of United States, former Governor fears
'Corbyn just cannot accept responsibility,' lifelong Labour supporter tells LBC

'Corbyn just can't accept responsibility,' lifelong Labour supporter tells LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London