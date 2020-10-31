Live

Watch live from 6.30pm: Boris Johnson updates nation as second lockdown looms

Boris Johnson is updating the nation this evening. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson is to deliver an update to the nation over reports of a second national lockdown.

The Prime Minister will speak to the nation this afternoon amid a major row after reports of his plans were leaked.

The update from Mr Johnson has been twice delayed with the initial 4pm time pushed back to 5pm and then 6.30pm.

It is expected that any plans announced by Mr Johnson will come into effect from Wednesday and last until December.

